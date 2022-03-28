Kareem is smiling again

After seven painful months without treatment, a weight has been lifted from the shoulders of non-verbal autistic man Kareem Wilson.
The 29-year-old last week successfully underwent surgery at the Mt Hope Hospital to remove four teeth that, according to his mother, Paula Wilson, had been a source of severe discomfort to her son for almost one year.
In February, Wilson had detailed to the Express how her son suffered while enrolled in multiple clinics at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. Requiring anaesthesia to undergo removal of these teeth, she said, the procedure had been delayed on multiple occasions by hospital staff due to Covid-19.
“He has had toothaches for such a long time. I‘ve been dealing with Kareem in Mt Hope and every time he goes they keep putting it off and putting it off. He is in so much pain. When You have a toothache, you want that tooth out the next day, but it has been almost seven months and right now he is in a lot of pain.”
“He has to go under anaesthesiology. They must put them under because of their autism for them to operate safely. I met with the anaesthesiologist already and the last thing they said is that because of Covid-19 they haven’t gotten back some results. It’s been backward and forward. Every time you go it is something else. Nothing is happening,” she said.
To curb the pain, she said, her son was prescribed multiple painkillers within the seven-month period. The once-lively and animated young man, she said, had become a shell of his former self.
“He is non-verbal, I am his mother and I know when he is in pain. He can’t do some of the things he normally does. He was a happy child, he loved music and now some of the things he used to do, he just can’t do it. It is too long now, it is heart-breaking to see my child in so much pain I don’t know what else to do and who else to talk to,” she said.
Family distraught
Wilson had reached out to the Trinidad and Tobago Autistic Society to advocate on her behalf.
And in several letters forwarded to the Express, the society pleaded with the North Central Regional Health Authority for a response.
One such letter written to North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas read, “On behalf of the board of the Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago, I am appealing for your help in authorising the scheduling of anaesthesia for patients with autism spectrum. In particular we wrote to Dr Balkaran, head of Special Needs Dental clinic, and Dr William Smith, director of the School of Dentistry.”
“At the moment, there is an adult with autism who is non-verbal, and he has been experiencing pain since August. His family members are all distraught. Dr Balkaran has details of his dental condition which requires anaesthesia.”
Dr Smith replied, “The university does not control the scheduling of general anaesthesia lists for the NCRHA surgery theatre. Only the CEO of the NCRHA will be able to assist here” (reply to our letter October 20). We hope you can assist us with this as it affects many persons with autism and other disabilities. Please let me know if you require further information.”
When the Express contacted Thomas and the NCRHA for a response in February, none was received.
Problematic teeth
But within days of the article highlighting Wilson’s case in the Express, Wilson said she was contacted by the Authority and promised that the surgery would be completed.
She told the Express last week that the problematic teeth were later removed without incident at the hospital on March 17.
“The dentist kept saying, oh my ‘God’, ‘wow,’ when he was looking at the stage of those teeth, they were in shock,” she said.
And while in recovery, she says, her son has returned to his former self.
“He is happy, he is smiling, he is listening to music and dancing. He is coming back to us and it is amazing to watch. It is all thanks to highlighting it in the paper, I can’t believe it took this for something to get done but thank you so much,” she said.
The Society later told the Express that the article had brought relief to the ongoing case.
“On behalf of the board I wish to express my sincere thanks to you for investigating and writing the article on Mr Wilson’s behalf. The article was instrumental in bringing awareness and relief to the ongoing situation,” wrote president Teresina Sieunarine, in a letter to the Express last week.
However, Wilson, who is a Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) worker, says she still finds it difficult to purchase required medication to aid in her son’s recovery.
For those who are able to help, Wilson can be reached at 315-2720.
