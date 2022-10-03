THE people of Trinidad and Tobago are not better off under the “crude and vulgar” leadership of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as only a small percentage are benefiting, leaving the larger population betrayed.
So said former minister of finance Karen Tesheira as she yesterday threw her hat in the ring for leadership of the People’s National Movement (PNM).
She’s the second person and the second woman to challenge Rowley for leadership, the first being Pennelope Beckles in 2014, who lost.
News of her decision first came in an interview with New Jersey-based radio station WKYE.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Tesheira said she has lost confidence in Rowley and will be fighting him for the post of PNM political leader in December’s internal elections.
She was brought into the political arena by then-prime minister Patrick Manning and was first elected to the House of Representatives on November 5, 2007, for the newly created D’Abadie/O’Meara constituency.
An attorney by profession, Tesheira served in the Finance Ministry from November 2007 to 2010 when the general election saw the defeat of the PNM and the rise of Rowley as PNM leader after Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the People’s Partnership Government won office.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Tesheira said after spending the last two years writing articles and speaking to the media about the economy she came to the realisation that, with the Rowley’s leadership, Trinidad and Tobago was going into a “downward spiral” with questionable recovery.
She was considered a loyal supporter of former prime minister Patrick Manning.
Manning had a fallout with Rowley over the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) as Rowley claimed there was corruption in the State enterprise.
In Parliament, during the debate of UDeCOTT’s validation Bill, Rowley said the mould of corruption must be broken and those who defend UDeCOTT are adding to the damage to the PNM.
Manning had launched a scathing attack in response, saying, “The minute you oppose my good friend, he gets very, very angry. And if you oppose him strongly, he becomes a raging bull...You don’t know the trouble I have seen. I have had to live with that for 12 years.”
Manning presented a photo of Rowley to the Parliament, saying it was a snapshot of a man full of hate. “I see hate, bitterness, acrimony, animosity and, Mr Speaker, I see a man completely out of control,” he said.
Intimidating leadership style
Tesheira said yesterday that Manning never shared anything about Rowley with her but his (Rowley) mannerism today speaks volumes.
“But, it’s obvious, he has a very intimidating style of leadership and not only intimidating but in some ways a very crude way, a vulgar way,” she said.
Asked if she thinks she has a connection with the PNM membership, she said time will tell, but “I do think if you were to speak to the man in the street, they feel so betrayed, maybe that the promise of something better would happen to them has not materialised yet they see a certain segment in this society being the beneficiary of all the things they should be part of”.
Tesheira said if Rowley stays as leader, the PNM could face losing the next general election.
She said people think that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is a “spent force” who cannot get support, but when the UNC won a local government election in the past, that was when Rowley sought to bring back former PNM members from the Manning administration.
“I think that put the fear of God in the PNM, which is why I think they went running after certain PNM members to bring them into the fold for everybody to think all of we is one, which is far from the truth,” she said.
“If we go to elections, having Mrs Persad-Bissessar there is probably not the best person to challenge him, but neither is Dr Rowley and I think the next two or three years is going to show that if he is still there as the leader, there is enough disaffection that the PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots led by Watson Duke) might become a force to reckon with, maybe not enough to win an election and form a Government but enough to be a big player to determine the outcome of a national election,” she said.
“I am of the view that, left to people’s personal view of Dr Rowley as a leader, he has lost a lot of support, I think he knows that,” she added.
Wrong message
Tesheira said people’s anger is being seen through the crime levels in the country and the sense of despair that pervades.
“I think there is a level of hopelessness that has come over society… I would hope that they understand that under this leadership things are not going to get better for them,” she said.
Asked if she has friends in the PNM Cabinet, Tesheira said in politics one does not really have friends.
“Politics is not where one goes and makes friends but I do have people as far as I know I have a good relationship with them,” she said,
Questioned on why others have not come forward to contest the PNM leadership, Tesheira said “because they know exactly what will happen to them. As long as the Prime Minister wants to be Prime Minister, if they show their hand and they show their hand now, they will find themselves as backbenchers. It’s as simple as that.”
She said the leadership of any entity, be it a family, company or political party is critical for setting the tone, objective and plans for achievement.
The Rowley-led Government, she said, has shown in no uncertain terms it cannot and does not implement policies for the people.
Referring to what she called Rowley’s “crudeness”, she pointed out that when Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley offered some Covid-19 vaccines to T&T, Rowley had said this country was not a beggar nation.
She said when Guyana, a major player now in the energy sector, had its energy conference, Rowley did not attend.
“What message are you sending about being a member of the Caricom and being a leader?” she asked.
She said people have asked her how she could call herself a PNM when she criticised the leader.
She said she reminded them that Rowley as a backbencher “had everything to say against Patrick Manning as his leader and Prime Minister”.
She said Rowley said all that he had to about UdeCOTT and the then-PNM’s government lack of accountability and “I can’t ever recall anyone ever saying that he (Rowley) was not a PNM”.
Tried and tested
Tesheira however conceded that within the party she will have a challenge as people will feel loyalty to Rowley, but added:
“The challenge, of course, is for me to be steadfast, laser-focused on my objective, to gain the trust and confidence of the people and to paint a picture of the future of the party under a new leadership that I can propose,” she said.
She said she is not a political neophyte and she believes her track record speaks for itself.
The property tax legislation, the Revenue Authority Bill and the Financial Institutions Act, she said, were all brought to the Parliament by the Manning government under her tenure.
“I had to deal with CLF and CLICO and whatever they say about me personally. There was no run on the bank. There was no run on the country. There was nothing like what you saw happening in South America, in England and all those other countries. I believe that the matter was handled and we did not have people in hysteria and fear,” she said.
“I think I have been tested through hard times in the Government by having to make tough decisions,” Tesheira added.