KAREN SUES PNM

Postpone the People’s National Movement (PNM) internal elections.
This is the legal challenge thrown out by former PNM Minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira who is contesting the position of political leader.
In an unprecedented action, Nunez-Tesheira is taking her party to court to prevent the holding of the PNM elections at the scheduled time — December 4, with voting on November 26, 27 as well as December 4.
In the lawsuit filed in the High Court yesterday, Nunez-Tesheira, along two other claimants (candidate for the chairmanship Ken Butcher and candidate for elections officer Bishop Victor Phillip), is seeking an order from the court that the PNM internal elections be postponed for 21 days from the date of an order of the court.
The attorneys are Peter Taylor (a former PNM MP) and Egon Embrach. Taylor is asking the court, via a Certificate of Urgency, to expedite the hearing of this matter having regard to the fact that the election is due to commence in less than two weeks.
In her statement of case, Nunez-Tesheira is contending, among other things, that the decision of the party’s Central Executive, which was ratified by the General Council, to abandon the time-honoured (party) “and settled practice” of holding the election on one day and instead to stretch it for three days over a nine-day period is “unconstitutional, null and void, irrational, arbitrary and without good faith”.
This is the first time that elections are being held on two days, other than the convention day.
The statement of case names Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings as the defendant who is being sued in his capacity as PNM general secretary and “as a representative of all members of the PNM except the claimants”.
‘Amendment of the
party’s constitution’
In the 188-page statement of case, the claimants stated that the decision of the PNM Central Executive, ratified by the General Council, to change the election day to election days was “equivalent to an amendment of the (party’s) constitution”.
The statement of case cited Article 18 of the PNM constitution which states: “The chairman, vice-chairman, political leader, political leader, Tobago Council, and general secretary shall be elected on election day and shall hold office for four years ...”. The statement of case said the “literal, plain, clear, unambiguous natural and ordinary meaning” of the word “election day” is in the singular as evidenced by the party’s “settled and established practice of conducting internal elections during the course of one day.” It said any amendment to the Constitution must be made at the Annual Convention.
The claimants are also challenging the decision to appoint an elections supervisory committee to oversee the elections. They want persons who are not members of the PNM.
“The claimants challenge the genuineness of the independence of the Elections Supervisory Committee and contend that in the circumstances it is only rational and in good faith that all persons who oversee and/or have conduct of the electoral process to wit, the Returning Officer and all presiding Officers, must be persons who are not members of the defendant (the PNM),” the Statement of Case said.
Unequal access
The three claimants are also contending that they had unequal access to the PNM electorate. They said the preliminary membership list of registered voters that was distributed to candidates on October 23, 2022 was “conspicuously devoid of any contact information...in the form of telephone numbers and e-mail addresses that are required for membership registration”.
“The claimants contend further that the Elections Supervisory Committee’s conduct to exclude the claimants from, or deny the claimants access to the contact information of the eligible electorate while incumbent contestants or opponents enjoy such vital information for canvassing, is unfair, irrational and without good faith, as it seeks to undermine the legitimate contractual interests of the claimants in bad faith,” the lawsuit stated.
It added that candidates were placed at a “significant disadvantage vis-a-vis members of the party who by virtue of the positions they currently enjoy either as Ministers of Government, Members of Parliament or as office-holders in the current party Executive, have unfettered access to such information”.
The claimants contended too that the transporting of the respective ballot boxes to be accompanied by only the TTPS and ESC (Election Supervisory Committee) members to a “secured secret location where only the ESC chairman will receive same at the secured secret location is irrational and denatures (takes away) the necessary ingredients of transparency, openness, fairness and good faith in the spirit of elections”.
The claimants said the ESC had already demonstrated a disposition lacking fairness, transparency, openness, accountability, rationality and good faith since with barely two weeks before the first ballot is due to be cast, the Committee continued to “materially default”, among other things, by not revealing the locations of the polling stations, the number of polling stations, the guidelines for the elections and information on whether polling cards were posted to registered members, as was promised on October 24, 2022.