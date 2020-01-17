Karim launches community library

Chaguanas East is considered a marginal seat but current MP Fazal Karim is confident the margin of victory for his party, the United National Congress (UNC), in the next general election will be higher.
“Yes, I intend to file my nomination papers to contest Chaguanas East again but whether I’m chosen or not depends on the political leader and the party,” he told the Express yesterday.
Karim, former tertiary education minister under the previous People’s Partnership administration, has been working quietly and diligently in his constituency since he demitted office four years ago.
“In the 2015 general election, I had a very short time to prepare. Now, I have five years.”
The MP said he has been doing a substantial amount of work in his constituency. The latest is the establishment of a community library and homework and information technology (IT) centres at his constituency’s sub-office, at 18 Cunupia Railway Road, Cunupia.
Karim, who has certificates from the National University of Singapore, Harvard Business School and the University of the West Indies, said he has always been a strong advocate for education as a means of empowering people with the knowledge, skills and values needed to build a better life.
“This project, therefore, seeks to promote a culture of reading, learning and research through the use of technology.”
Karim said there are no library or community facilities in the area.
“The homework centre will provide assistance to pupils who require this help and will be staffed with volunteer teachers, some of whom are retirees and are willing to give back to the community.”
The IT centre was established to assist pupils who have no access to laptops at home for research.
“Children who live away from schools can come to the centre and do computer courses and do research for their various SBAs (school-based assessment) projects for CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) or for the CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination) exams,” said Karim.
“We have loaded up on these computers for pupils’ past papers for NCSE (National Certificate of Secondary Education for form three pupils), CSEC and CAPE.”
Karim said the IT centre, which has ten computers, as well as the library, will also be available to members of the community who are unemployed and would like to explore business opportunities but don’t have the facilities to do so.
“It’s also available to businesses if they want to improve or upgrade.”
Karim said the library and centres, which began in the local government electoral area of Warrenville/Kelly held by councillor Samuel Sankar, will be duplicated in other districts in his constituency like Cunupia, Enterprise North/Esmeralda, Enterprise South/Longdenville and Montrose.
At the facility’s launch last evening, he presented books to councillors and groups in the constituency to start up the library services projects in their various areas.
He said the entire project is being funded by “just philanthropy”, primarily on the good will of members of the community who want to contribute to the learning and development of residents.
“They are people I asked. I had also written to the Logos Hope ship and they are presenting us with books for the library.”
Free courses will be run continuously at the facility, including masonry, home economics, electrical installation, auto mechanics, balloon and cake decoration, and cosmetology, to assist the unemployed in finding work.
Karim said the unemployment situation in the area, primarily among the youth and people whose work contracts were not renewed, is one of concern.
“This is an opportunity for hope.”
He is also planning the construction of a trade school in Enterprise.
“I’ve written to the Government already asking for land and plan to join with corporate citizens to assist in construction of the building.”