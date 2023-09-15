‘Karma bite him back one time’

A motorist drove his car into two suspected bandits, killing one and injuring the other, following a robbery at a bar in Arouca yesterday morning.
The dead man is Clinton Changa while the injured is a 35-year-old resident from Arouca, who was in a stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, up to last night.
The incident took place around 1.45 a.m. in front of La Luna Bar, Arouca, off the Eastern Main Road.
Police were told that two men threatened patrons who were liming on the roadway.
One man was reportedly holding a “big stone” and announced a hold-up. He then tried to rob a woman who was at the bar.
However, patrons at the establishment intervened and fought back against the two men.
Outnumbered, the bandits attempted to flee.
However, they were pursued by the patrons, who raised an alarm.
As they were running on the main road, the driver of a gold-coloured Nissan Almera motor car was informed of what was transpiring and he drove his vehicle into the two men, making contact with one suspect.
Police said the driver made a U-turn, and hit the suspect again.
However, on realising the seriousness of the impact, the operator of the Almera drove away from the scene by proceeding south on Golden Grove Road, Arouca.
Patrons detained the two men and notified the police.
The two injured men were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but Changa died.
The police were notified and officers from the Arouca Police Station and Homicide Bureau responded.
PC Siewdass is continuing enquiries.
Meanwhile, while officers of the Arouca Police Station told the Express they understood citizens feeling a need to stand against criminal elements, they cautioned against such responses, noting the driver of the vehicle may be prosecuted for murder, once caught.
They encouraged citizens who wish to take a proactive approach to note the whereabouts of the suspects and to inform the police.
They also discouraged vigilante justice.
A gruesome sight ► sub head ◄
When the Express visited the bar yesterday afternoon, it was open and people were seated to the front, talking.
One man, who only gave his name as Dave, said he felt somewhat bad that someone died on Wednesday night, but not very.
“At the end of the day, you make a choice in this life, you have to deal with the consequences. He chose to rob, and karma bite him back one time. I cannot say if that’s a good thing or bad thing. To me, it’s sad when anyone loses their life. This was the consequence of his choice. And life has to go on,” Dave said.
Nigel Thomas, the manager at La Luna Bar, called on young persons to turn away from a life of crime.
“I don’t know why the younger persons in our society are choosing this route. I know things are hard right now, but they are hard for everyone. And you are able-bodied men. The two who were here last night were able-bodied men.
“They can get any labourer work, or construction work, or anything, really, but they chose this life, and now one man is dead. This is the big question and we need to reach them because we keep on losing our young men,” Thomas said.
He noted the two men had begun to assault and rob persons nearby along the Royal Promenade Road before they attempted to rob patrons near the bar.
“But when the men realise that they didn’t have any guns or knives, they fight back. It was just a big stone. So the people they were trying to rob end up beating them. Then when the suspects try to run, one of them get hit by a vehicle, and...that by itself was a gruesome sight.
“I knew he wasn’t going to make it. But then the police came and took him to hospital and he died. The driver didn’t stop, and I know police are looking for him now, but we will see how it plays out,” Thomas said.