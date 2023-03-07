Fix the system.
This is the view of both former government minister Carlos John and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh who said yesterday that it cannot be right that it took over two decades for the judicial system to close the corruption case against them.
He went further to say there should be a fresh independent Commission of Enquiry into the Piarco matter to unearth the players involved in political persecution.
The Express spoke to John and Galbaransingh yesterday by telephone after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) discontinued the Piarco International Airport corruption case against them both as well as former prime minister Basdeo Panday and his wife, Oma.
The former prime minister and his wife were accused of receiving the sum of £25,000 from John and Galbaransingh as an inducement or reward in relation to the Piarco project.
John first entered Parliament as a senator and government minister in 2000 under the Panday government. He served as Works Minister. He won the St Joseph constituency seat in 2000 and returned to serving in the Panday Cabinet. He again won the seat in 2001, but served as an Opposition member when there was the 18-18 general election tie between the United National Congress and People’s National Movement (PNM).
John told the Express yesterday: “I am certainly relieved and I believe the system requires review if not overhaul because something has been done, this is not about Carlos John, this is about other people who may have to endure this. Perhaps the time has come for the authorities, whoever they are, to look at the system.”
John said his life was affected over the past two decades with the corruption case hanging over his head , adding it also had a psychological impact.
“The thing is where do we go from here? It cannot be business as usual because there may be others who would follow me in similar circumstances and we need to look at the system,” he said.
John said he personally believes the Judiciary is independent and fearless but there is need for intervention.
“I would like to say I have confidence in the system, but the system requires review,” he said.
He said the Airport project was the Panday Government’s way of doing something different for not just the country but the Caribbean.
Political persecution
Galbaransingh told the Express that he is “elated” that the charges were discontinued but he lamented that he, his family and his business suffered for years because of “political persecution” and the manipulation of the system for political gain.
He said there was absolutely no corruption in the airport construction and this is evident as no evidence was brought forward.
“They brought in a hitman called Bob Lindquist to write a story on the basis of which they got their henchmen to lay charges against us,” he said.
He continued, “My name was not only pulled through the dirt, no bank would touch me for the last 20 years, I have not been able to get a loan from a bank. It destroyed my family life, my children were very young, they were the ones who suffered the most, they had to endure all the name-calling and all the nasty things that people had to say to them about me.”
Galbaransingh said the persecution against him with respect to the Piarco corruption allegations cost him in excess of $30 million over the years in legal fees.
He noted he had to defend himself in several matters including the Airport 1, Airport 2 and Airport 3 cases and fight an extradition.
Galbaransingh said the PNM has been able to win successive elections by using the Airport matter as a campaign tool and “blaming theft at the airport which never existed”.
He said further “there was absolutely no corruption with the airport and those were documents that were sent to the Department of Justice in Washington.”
He accused former attorney general John Jeremie and his cohorts of being involved in the political persecution.
“The Privy Council had pointed that out in the ruling that we got earlier this year and you can examine the ruling where they said that John Jeremie compromised the Chief Magistrate Sherman McNicolls,” he added.
He said there was no evidence from day one of any corruption yet this matter was left to fester for years.
Independent enquiry needed
Galbaransingh said it is time to have a new independent enquiry.
In 2002, there was a Commission of Enquiry into the Piarco project when former president Arthur NR Robinson appointed chairman Clinton Bernard, SC to head it . It included commissioners Marie Ange Knights, an accountant; architect Peter Bynoe; engineer Keith Sirju, and Victor Hart, quantity surveyor.
That enquiry cost taxpayers $10 million and the final report was delivered to former president George Maxwell Richards on August 31, 2003.
Galbaransingh said that report was never published and he believes that enquiry was “doctored”.
He also said the interference in the Piarco matter was glaring when the matter was brought before former magistrate Ejenny Espinet who was a trustee and treasurer of the Morris Marshall Development Foundation. The late Marshall was a former PNM MP.
Asked if he, Panday and John are still good friends to this day, Galbaransingh responded: “We will remain friends for the rest of our lives. We were friends first, when we were accused that strengthened our bond.”
He said Panday was politically persecuted and he feels a sense of relief that this is now over for him. “I feel a sense of relief, for a near 90 year old man for this to happen in the twilight of his career is nothing less than a miracle and I must say the DPP saw it right to do the right thing, he said.
Galbaransingh said karma is real and will catch up to those who machinated and executed the political persecution against them.