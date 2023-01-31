Eight-year-old Katelin Sultan has done it again.
Katelin, who delivered a spectacular performance at the semi finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch last weekend, has now made it into the grand final of the competition.
She will compete against 12 seasoned contestants for the first prize, which is yet to be announced.
Katelin’s father, Neeshad Sultan, who also competed in the semi-final failed to advance to the final round.
This is Katelin’s first attempt at chutney soca.
In a media release yesterday, Southex stated that Katelin had created history as the youngest artiste to ever make a final in one of the big competitions in Carnival.
“Machel Montano was 11 years old when he made the Finals of the Calypso Monarch,” it stated.
The Express spoke with Katelin’s mother, Kerryann Sultan, who broke the news to her little girl after picking her up from school yesterday.
“They had me singing chutney in class today and dancing. The principal and teacher congratulated me on my performance at the semis,” Katelin said.
Katelin said she screamed, skipped and jumped for joy on learning she had advanced to the finals.
“Then I was emotional. I actually made it and I was in tears. I was so happy that I made it, I couldn’t hold it back. I prayed that I got a chance to get into the finals because my goal is to make a positive change,” she said.
Her mother said she was proud of her daughter’s achievements, noting she had become the youngest artiste to make it to the semis and then the finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch, “I am so proud of Katelin. She had done this for her country. She did her best and she had fun. I can only imagine what will happen when she reaches on that stage for the finals. She will make a positive change in this industry. She is so passionate about everything she does and right now she has a lot of support and we are thankful,” Sultan said.
Sultan said her husband was not disappointed that he was not selected for the finals and was now focused on supporting his daughter. “He is not sad, he is proud of Katelin and happy that he is not competing against her,” she said.
‘Legends and icons’
The semifinal round was held at the Screamers, South Haven, Debe, last week Friday, where 29 artistes performed for a live audience.
Southex stated that Ricardo Melville, also known as Daddy Chinee, topped the semifinal round with ‘We are One’, while Kenneth Supersad was close behind with his rendition ‘Moonilal’.
Katelin performed her song “Tell Dem Ah Ready” paying tribute to chutney icons in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. She was accompanied by backup dancers and dressed in the national colours.
The finalists will compete against three-time champion Imran GI Beharry, who announced last week that he will be defending his title and also attempt to create history with a four-consecutive win.
The final, which is free to the public, will take place on Fantastic Friday at the newly renovated Skinner Park in San Fernando.
The 2023 edition of the Chutney Soca Monarch will feature top entertainers from the Caribbean in a special feature ‘Legends and Icons’ where six artistes from the Caribbean region will be honoured.
The segment will also feature performances from some of the icons of the Indo-Caribbean music industry.
Southex stated that along with the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch title, a 2023 Queen of Chutney Soca will also be crowned.
| THE FINALISTS :
Kendall Jaggernauth
Nari Raghubir
Kenneth Supersad
Jairam Dindial
Ricardo Melville
Avinash Sookraj
Nigel Gobin
Katelin Sultan
Shazzie Ramsumair
Rick Ramoutar
Ramrajie Prabhoo
Edward Ramdass
Imran GI Beharry (defending champion).