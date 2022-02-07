Kawalsingh gets over $3m

Former Police Service Commission (PolSC) member Roger Kawalsingh received $3.489 million in legal fees from the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) during the period 2016-2021.
This figure was released by the SWRHA to former AG Anand Ramlogan in response to an application under the Freedom of Information Act.
According to information in the document, Kawalsingh was the prime beneficiary of legal work and fees paid to 11 attorneys by the SWRHA.
And the bulk of the legal fees paid to Kawalsingh occurred during the period 2019-2021. Out of the $3.4 million paid to Kawalsingh, $2.56 million was paid between 2019-2021.
Kawalsingh became a member of the PolSc in April 2019 and resigned in September 2021.
Contacted yesterday by the Express and asked whether it was pure coincidence that the three years in which the highest sums for legal fees were recorded were the same three years he served on the PolSc, Kawalsingh said he could not comment on a document he did not have sight of.
“I cannot comment because I haven’t seen the document that you are referring to. But I don’t think that (the fees) would have anything to do with my tenure. The best people to speak on that would be the South West (Regional Health Authority). They would be in the best position to explain. That (the fees) had nothing to do with any of that (PolSC).”
The document was later sent via WhatsApp to Kawalsingh and he was asked whether he wanted to add to his comment.
He wrote: “Give me a moment.”
He then said the document was not clear and it was resent by the Express.
He responded: “It is clearer but part of the second page is missing. In any event and in fairness to all concerned at this time I cannot comment without being able to verify the accuracy of the contents of the document.”
According to the schedule of payments supplied by the SWRHA, Kawalsingh received $125,125 in 2016; $253,825 in 2017; $455,012.50 in 2018; $868,283.61 in 2019; $1,189,792.44 in 2020 and $597,784.89 in 2021.
The FOIA had requested information on all the fees paid to attorneys retained by the SWRHA between 2015 and 2021 and the document showed that no fees were paid to Kawalsingh in 2015. Kawalsingh was retained for 38 matters. Total fees for the other nine attorneys hired by the SWRHA amounted to approximately $1.2 million with the mean sum amounting to $142,000. The majority of cases involved medical negligence/negligence. Ramlogan’s request also referred to a newspaper article on the AG’s release, in July 2021, of information regarding fees paid by the Ministry of the Attorney General for the period October 2015 to June 2021. This showed that Kawalsingh received $3.791 million between 2017 and 2019.
Legal threat
There was a series of correspondence between Ramlogan’s Freedom Law Chambers and the SWRHA before the information requested was released. In fact, the last letter from Freedom Law Chambers said it planned to file a claim for judicial review within 30 days unless its client, Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, was granted access to the requested information.
“Please treat this (letter) as an official Pre-Action Protocol letter in accordance with the Civil Proceedings Rules 1998 (as amended),” the letter dated November 24, 2021, stated.
Freedom Law Chambers first wrote to the SWRHA on September 30, 2021 requesting the information. In the letter, signed by Vishaal Siewsaran, the law firm noted that there had been a “dramatic increase in the number of medical negligence cases against the SWRHA in the last few years”.
“In relation to the medical negligence cases, Mr Maharaj has taken note of the number of legal cases which the SWRHA has lost in recent times and the fact that Roger Kawalsingh, attorney at law, happens to be involved in the vast majority of these cases...to the exclusion of attorneys and law firms in South Trinidad. Mr Kawalsingh is not known for his reputation in medical negligence, but rather commercial law and it is therefore surprising that he would be the attorney of choice for the SWRHA,” the letter stated.
Principles of confidentiality
Freedom Law Chambers requested a list of all legal matters for the period September 2015 to October 1, 2021 and all fees paid to him, a list of all attorneys retained by SWRHA and fees paid to each of them and copies of any and/or all invoices submitted by Kawalsingh. On October 28, the SWRHA, in a letter signed by Dr Brian Armour, CEO of the SWRHA, noted that the “wide-ranging requests” involved “potentially exempt information” on the basis of the legal professional privilege pursuant to Section 29 of the FOIA. The letter stated that the information requested also “engaged Section 31 (1) business affairs exemption of the Act, as when considered collectively, would involve disclosure of legal fees paid to attorneys over a specified period...which would likely expose them to a disadvantage as they operate in a competitive environment.
“The information sought is relatively current and some of it relates to ongoing legal matters and gives detailed information about the attorneys’ financial position or ‘money-making’ affairs at the relevant time. This may put them at a commercial disadvantage in the market with respect to their fees and provide their competitors with information that would not otherwise be publicly available”.
In a letter, stated that the SWRHA was “giving consideration” to a bifurcated approach in which it would release the gross fees paid to attorneys, with the breakdown including the names of the attorney, the fees paid per year and the number of matters involved. “Such approach ensures fairness and transparency, whilst maintaining the principles of confidentiality and legal professional privilege,” the letter stated.
Armour said the SWRHA had written to all of the attorneys retained in relation to the disclosure of their business affairs “seeking their consent and consultation. As you will no doubt appreciate, the SWRHA must allow for such attorneys to revert with their respective positions and then exercise its considerations under the Act”.
Armour further stated that the SWRHA asked that “you and your client..take into consideration, the importance that information provided is treated with sensitivity and in a professional manner. It is important to emphasise that there is a need to protect the hard-earned reputation of attorneys and that any sensationalising of this information would cause damage not only to the individual attorneys but to the legal profession as a whole”. Armour also raised the issue of the safety and security of attorneys being placed at risk.
Ramlogan:
Attorneys’ consent not required
In responding to Armour, Freedom Law Chambers cited the judgment of Justice Boodoosingh CV 2019-05288 in Denyse Renne v the Commissioner of Police which reviewed the CoP’s refusal to disclose the names of external attorney retained by the TTPS and the costs of those services. The law firm noted that Boodoosingh’s judgment recognised the need for such disclosure.
Freedom Law Chambers accused the SWRHA of using the action of writing attorneys to seek their consent as a “delay tactic...because consent is not a requirement under the FOIA”.
The letter also rejected the claim that the information fell under the “business affairs” exemption, saying that the information was “ill-founded”. “There is no possibility of “competitors” using such information to their advantage as other lawyers in the legal profession in San Fernando have been trying to get legal work from the SWRHA for years to no avail,” Freedom Law Chambers stated. “If attorneys’ fees are made public, this will be in furtherance of the objectives of the FOIA of openness, transparency, and accountability... The image of the legal profession as a whole would be polished by such disclosure”.
On SWRHA’s statements about its concerns about safety, Freedom Law Chambers countered: “Lest the Authority be uninformed, the entire country is unsafe at this time”. Justifying its FOIA request, it said serious questions had been raised about Kawalsingh, consequent upon his copying a ‘sensitive email” to the former acting Commissioner of Police in respect of the PolSc affairs.
Armour:
Attorneys retained were competent
Responding by letter on December 22, 2021, Armour said the SWRHA wished to “unequivocally” state that it had not “refused to provide information on all legal fees paid to Roger Kawalsingh” or any its attorneys as was being suggested. “The implication that the Authority has within recent times lost a number of legal matters is factually untrue”, he said. “The records of the Authority do not corroborate these statements and therefore we require that you provide us with the data to substantiate same,” Armour said.
“The implication that ‘there has been a dramatic increase in the number of medical negligence cases against the SWRHA in the last few years’ (as asserted by Freedom Law Chambers) is unsubstantiated.” Furthermore, he said, “the implication that the Authority has failed to do its due diligence in retaining the services of its external attorneys is devoid of evidence based merit”.
“...Contrary to your misguided assertions, the Attorneys retained by the Authority have demonstrated the requisite levels of skills and competence to represent the Authority’s interest in relation to litigation matters,” he said.
According to the information provided by the SWRHA, while the majority of matters dealt with medical negligence/negligence, other matters for which attorneys were retained included breach of contract, personal injury, moneys due and owing, judicial review and discrimination.
Armour said the SWRHA was of the opinion that it complied with its obligations under the FOIA.