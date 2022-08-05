KEEP JWALA PAYOUT A SECRET

The Central Bank is seeking to keep secret the amount of money in unpaid salaries and benefits it intends to pay to its former governor Jwala Rambarran after he was illegally fired from the position in 2015.
In June, Justice Devindra Rampersad found that Rambarran’s termination on the advice of Finance Minister Colm Imbert was unlawful, and ordered that the Central Bank—though not a party in the proceedings—calculate the monies owed to him from the day of his dismissal until July 2017, when his five-year term would have expired.
While this was so, and the Central Bank complied with the order in early July, its attorneys also issued an e-mail to the court, asking that the figures not be disclosed to the public. They, however, did not also write to attorneys for the other sides.
Rambarran’s lead attorney, Anand Ramlogan, SC, took issue with this during a virtual hearing before Justice Rampersad yesterday.
“Such an e-mail should have never been sent by the Central Bank to the court alone seeking a variation to the order without even having the courtesy to copy the parties.
“Secondly, a unilateral secret e-mail to the court without a notice of application seeking a variation of the order made without disclosing it to both parties is wrong and improper, in my respectful view,” said Ramlogan. He also questioned the rationale for the Central Bank making the “secrecy request” under the Central Bank Act, as he pointed out that the information would not prejudice its operations.
The ruling
On June 22, Justice Rampersad had ruled in favour of Rambarran against the Office of the Attorney General, declaring that Rambarran’s termination was “seriously flawed”.
The judge ruled that Rambarran’s constitutional rights to protection of the law and to a fair hearing in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice were breached, and that the decision was illegal, null and void.
In addition to Ramlogan taking issue with the e-mail being sent only to the court and not the parties involved, he also pointed out that no attorneys for the Central Bank were present at yesterday’s hearing.
The judge also took notice of this. “I am a little concerned and surprised that they are not here today out of courtesy.
“They asked the court to do something and did not even show up to justify why it should do so,” said the judge.
Justice Rampersad gave the parties deadlines to file submissions on the compensation assessment done by the Central Bank, and stated that he would give his decision sometime in September when the new law term opens.
The case
Rambarran was dismissed on December 24, 2015, three weeks after he delivered a speech at the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago’s bi-annual Monetary Policy Forum (MPF), where he addressed matters including pressing national concerns surrounding the foreign exchange market.
Rambarran had named the top five users of foreign exchange by sector and the amount they had used for the three previous years.
He had also addressed the state of the economy, which he said had officially entered a recession based on the Central Bank’s data from its Research and Statistics Departments.
In his claim, Rambarran was contending that government unlawfully revoked his appointment and this was in breach of his constitutional rights to due process and fairness.
His attorneys also argued that his removal from the position was part of a political conspiracy.
As part of his claim, Rambarran was seeking additional compensation for losing out on a position as a senior adviser to the G-24 Secretariat based in Washington, DC.
Although Rambarran was seeking significant vindicatory damages, as he claimed that he suffered psychological effects over what transpired, Justice Rampersad only ordered $175,000 as he noted that Rambarran’s medical expert could not prove the condition she treated in 2016 was directly caused by his dismissal.
Appearing alongside Ramlogan for Rambarran were attorneys Renuka Rambhajan, Jayanti Lutchmedial, Vishaal Siewsaran and Natasha Bisram; while Russell Martineau, SC, Jason Mootoo and Romney Thomas appeared on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.