Keep up guard against Covid

Dr Roshan Parasram

Dr Roshan Parasram

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says des­pite Trinidad and Tobago recording no new cases of Covid-19 from samples ta­ken over a three-day period, this does not mean the country is out of the woods.

Parasram was speaking du­­ring yesterday’s virtual media conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, the ministry reported that no new cases had been detected in samples taken from February 2 to February 4.

Parasram said yesterday some 231 samples had been tested for that time period.

“It is a good sign,” he said. “Over that particular period, we would have tested about 231 samples...those samples would have been taken from individuals that presented to the facilities with some sort of viral-like symptoms be­long­ing to the category of an acute viral illness or acute respiratory illness or severe respiratory illness. In those individuals, out of all of them that were tested, none of them came back as positive over that period.”

Parasram reminded the country that the virus is still circulating. “It doesn’t mean that we have no Covid in the country. We have 230 active cases at this time, and I am sure we have persons presenting to the facilities with viral-like symptoms that will be tested and possibly by tomorrow, we will pick up another few cases....”

Vaccine first line of defence

On preparations to execute the vaccination programme, Parasram said the ministry is doing a mock drill with senior staff as to how the vaccines will be rolled out from sto­rage to delivery to patients.

“We have worked out the process from arrival, all the way to administration, in our national vaccine plan.”

Also speaking during the briefing, Professor of Immunology at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Michele Monteil encouraged the public to get the vaccine when it becomes available.

She said this is how the world can begin to return to some semblance of normalcy.

“We really need to do two things: we have to provide the majority of our population with a good level of protective immunity against the (virus) and we need to have a low transmission of the virus from person to person. The best way of achieving this is through vaccination.”

Monteil noted that Israel has already vaccinated 90 per cent of its elderly population over the age of 60, using the Pfizer vaccine.

“And what they have been able to tell us is that the number of infections following vaccination in the population has dropped precipitously. So there is real evi­dence that the Pfizer vaccine is working,” she said.

District Health Visitor at the Eastern Regional Health Authority Penny Ramlagan also stressed the importance of vaccination.

She noted that historically, vaccines have proven to be effective and have successfully combated many other deadly diseases.

“Vaccination is our first line of defence,” she said.

“All throughout history, vaccination has been our am­munition in the combat against vaccine-preventable diseases. We don’t just vaccinate to protect our children, we vaccinate to protect our future, our grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is a major line of defence in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. The Covid-19 vaccine, together with adherence to the Covid-19 protocols, like mask wearing, social distan­cing, washing of hands, sani­tising of hands, will help us win this war against Co­vid-19.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

“Do these people have a heart?”

“Do these people have a heart?”

“Do these people have a heart?”

This was the question Randolph Bharatt yesterday contemplated about the men who kidnapped and killed his only child, Andrea.

His heart breaking as he continued to remember walking along Heights of Aripo, Arima, to identify his daughter’s body on Thursday, Bharatt was reinforced by his faith as he talked about the fate of the men who took Andrea.

‘An angel of a child’

‘An angel of a child’

Andrea Bharatt’s neighbours do not plan to forget her.

Days after the young court clerk’s body was found following her kidnapping on January 29, people living along the Arima Old Road continued to mourn as if they had just heard the news of her brutal murder.

+2
Psychiatrist: T&T gripped by despair

Psychiatrist: T&T gripped by despair

TRINIDAD and Tobago may alrea­dy be experien­cing “social des­pair” as the national commu­nity wrestles with uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic while also being mentally and emotionally assaulted, almost daily, by news of increasingly violent crimes.

Psychiatrist and Indepen­dent Senator Dr Varma Dey­­alsingh is now warning authorities that socie­ty demands a show of justice and evidence of national development to avoid the onset of increased depression, anxiety, anger and hopelessness among citizens.

Keep up guard against Covid

Keep up guard against Covid

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says des­pite Trinidad and Tobago recording no new cases of Covid-19 from samples ta­ken over a three-day period, this does not mean the country is out of the woods.

Parasram was speaking du­­ring yesterday’s virtual media conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, the ministry reported that no new cases had been detected in samples taken from February 2 to February 4.

+2
School bells set to ring

School bells set to ring

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says all schools will have sanitisation stations when they re-open tomorrow morning for pupils in forms four, five and six.

But the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) still has concerns about children staying protected against the Covid-19 pandemic.