Keep up guard against Covid

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says despite Trinidad and Tobago recording no new cases of Covid-19 from samples taken over a three-day period, this does not mean the country is out of the woods.
Parasram was speaking during yesterday’s virtual media conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.
On Friday, the ministry reported that no new cases had been detected in samples taken from February 2 to February 4.
Parasram said yesterday some 231 samples had been tested for that time period.
“It is a good sign,” he said. “Over that particular period, we would have tested about 231 samples...those samples would have been taken from individuals that presented to the facilities with some sort of viral-like symptoms belonging to the category of an acute viral illness or acute respiratory illness or severe respiratory illness. In those individuals, out of all of them that were tested, none of them came back as positive over that period.”
Parasram reminded the country that the virus is still circulating. “It doesn’t mean that we have no Covid in the country. We have 230 active cases at this time, and I am sure we have persons presenting to the facilities with viral-like symptoms that will be tested and possibly by tomorrow, we will pick up another few cases....”
Vaccine first line of defence
On preparations to execute the vaccination programme, Parasram said the ministry is doing a mock drill with senior staff as to how the vaccines will be rolled out from storage to delivery to patients.
“We have worked out the process from arrival, all the way to administration, in our national vaccine plan.”
Also speaking during the briefing, Professor of Immunology at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Michele Monteil encouraged the public to get the vaccine when it becomes available.
She said this is how the world can begin to return to some semblance of normalcy.
“We really need to do two things: we have to provide the majority of our population with a good level of protective immunity against the (virus) and we need to have a low transmission of the virus from person to person. The best way of achieving this is through vaccination.”
Monteil noted that Israel has already vaccinated 90 per cent of its elderly population over the age of 60, using the Pfizer vaccine.
“And what they have been able to tell us is that the number of infections following vaccination in the population has dropped precipitously. So there is real evidence that the Pfizer vaccine is working,” she said.
District Health Visitor at the Eastern Regional Health Authority Penny Ramlagan also stressed the importance of vaccination.
She noted that historically, vaccines have proven to be effective and have successfully combated many other deadly diseases.
“Vaccination is our first line of defence,” she said.
“All throughout history, vaccination has been our ammunition in the combat against vaccine-preventable diseases. We don’t just vaccinate to protect our children, we vaccinate to protect our future, our grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“The Covid-19 vaccine is a major line of defence in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. The Covid-19 vaccine, together with adherence to the Covid-19 protocols, like mask wearing, social distancing, washing of hands, sanitising of hands, will help us win this war against Covid-19.”