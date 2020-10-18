THE Covid-19 pandemic has been and continues to be the cause of widespread disruption and uncertainty.
On a global scale, millions of lives have been effected through the death of family members, closure of businesses, accelerated unemployment, and travel restrictions, forcing people to make social and economic adjustments to their lives.
For Princes Town mother of four Faith Toby, the pandemic has placed her family on the edge of poverty.
After holding several jobs, the 30-year-old St Julien’s Village resident decided to stay at home to supervise her three sons, ages 12, 11 and nine, and her four-year-old daughter. But when the coronavirus came to Trinidad in March, her husband lost his job and their struggles began.
Speaking to the Express at her vegetable and provision stall at the San Fernando Market, Toby said: “My husband was out of a job and we had to provide for our family by some means, so I applied for this stall and my mother provided me with some start-up capital.”
Toby’s stall, however, is not the average market stall as, on any given day, her children, especially her sons, can be seen lying on a mattress under the stall doing their school work via the use of her mobile phone.
“Our Internet service was disconnected as we could no longer afford it and right now our electricity service is due for disconnection.
“The battery for the tablet we have gone bad and it is costing $500 to have it replaced, which again we cannot afford at this point.”
Toby said she receives Internet access on her phone while at the market through the kindness of a female friend who has provided a “hotspot” to her data plan.
She said being on top of her children’s schooling is extremely difficult.
‘It’s very, very challenging. It requires a lot of time. I cannot do Zoom at the market so their teachers send their work via e-mail. Sometimes I have difficulty understanding some of their work so I have to call the teacher to get a good grasp so that I can better help them.”
She said her nine-year-old son gets his work the night before, which she has to write down as his older brothers, who are both preparing for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam, need access to the phone during the day.
“I had to bring one of the mattresses from home so that they can be as comfortable as possible,” Toby said, before adding: “The only way to eradicate poverty for my children is to continue trying to ensure they get a proper education.”
The dedicated mother said, apart from their schooling, her children have also had to deal with other struggles.
“There are times I have to go to the market at midnight to purchase goods. At those times I have to wake them up to take them along with me.”
Toby said between the pandemic and the fact that some street vendors on High Street also sell market produce, there has been a drastic decline in customers at the market.
“Sometimes I make enough to just cover our bare necessities and other times when I don’t have the money, I have to take goods on consignment.
“Some mornings I feel like giving up, but God does send the right person to give me some words of encouragement. Right now it’s just about helping my family and pushing ahead as best as possible.”
Toby also highlighted the effect of her financial constraints on her daughter’s schooling.
“She has an $800 package per term but it’s still at the school’s office as I have been unable to raise the money despite a payment plan being arranged. I feel extremely disappointed that I haven’t even gotten around to helping her.”
Putting up a brave front, Toby said the pandemic challenges aren’t the only ones she has had to face.
“It’s tough. It’s really, really tough. One day another vendor reported me to the police claiming that I had my children running around the market, so I had to explain my situation to them when they visited me.”
The Princes Town mom said she would be most grateful if her sons could be assisted with a tablet or laptop.
“I’m only asking for just one device which my older boys can use while the younger one can keep the phone to do his school work.”
She said they’re currently considering a private tutor for one of her older boys as he’s not ready for SEA and he’s having great difficulty in concentrating while at the market.
“If it means my husband and I have to do without just to ensure they get an education, then so be it.
“Covid-19 is not going anywhere soon, so I just have to deal with the situation as best as possible,” Toby said.