Kenny J dies of Covid

Businessman Adrian Scoon has admitted to calling Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi while being questioned by police.

Scoon, the son of Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, further admitted his call to the AG centred around police officers shutting down his party on board the MV Ocean Pelican on Boxing Day.

In a statement yesterday, Scoon said the call took place at the event on the boat and not the Carenage Police Station.