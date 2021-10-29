KFC delivery going up

COME Monday, fried chicken retailer KFC will increase delivery fees from $15 to $20 per order.
Prestige Holdings Group chief executive officer Simon Hardy said yesterday it was a difficult decision for the fast service restaurant chain to make.
But it had to be done in order to keep KFC outlets profitable.
An internal memo addressed to KFC general managers leaked online yesterday outlined the reason for the $5 increase.
“If a customer complains about or questions the increase, employees should say: ‘In light of all the changes during the pandemic and the subsequent impact on our business, we have had to align our delivery fees within the industry range. While we do understand that this increase will impact our customers, we have done our best to keep costs at a minimum. As always, we thank you for choosing KFC and look forward to delivering quality food and service today as well as in the future’,” the memo stated.
It noted that the hourly rate for contract drivers will move from $10 per delivery to $18.
“As a result, we will no longer be paying the $20 gas allowance per hour.”
Hardy told the Express last night that delivery service was a costly business to run and after Prestige Holdings recorded a loss of $30.9 million in its third quarter ended August 31, 2021, decisions had to be made.
“We cannot operate a service that is making losses and even after these changes we are making, the company is still not covering the cost. We did not feel that making a bigger increase on the delivery service would have been fair to the customers, especially during the pandemic,” he said.
With respect to contract drivers who will no longer be paid the $20 gas allowance, Hardy said the company is moving with the times and now the drivers will be paid purely on the number of deliveries that they have done on a day-to-day basis.
“Before it was a lower rate for delivery and there was a time-based element. This is not uncommon as all the food delivery companies across the world are doing it. So that is the model that is used going forward. We are making it make sense and profitable as can be,” Hardy said.
Told that people on social media were upset about the fee increase, he said: “No changes are taken lightly but at the end of the day we have a duty to ensure the long-term sustainability of the company, which means if we are making losses and not covering our cost, we must take some form of action.”