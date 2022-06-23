KFC prices rise again

“I absolutely hate raising prices and it’s a risk when fast-food outlets do so,” says Prestige Holdings chief executive Simon Hardy following the increase of prices of some KFC meals.
Hardy told the Express that the price hikes from between $1.50 and $6 came into effect on Tuesday.
Prestige Holdings made a price adjustment last July, and a $5 increase to $20 in delivery charges, in November.
Then in March, KFC announced that customers would have to pay $2 extra for condiments, but that was later withdrawn, as it was distasteful to customers.
Hardy said the latest decision to increase prices was a difficult but necessary one, as the cost of chicken, chick feed, oil, plastic products has doubled, plus the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has worsened the situation.
“I hate to have to raise prices. You don’t win any popularity contests by raising prices. We are acutely aware of the challenges facing consumers at this time, but it’s the same for businesses.
“We can’t continue to absorb these costs, so the decision was taken to increase some of our prices. What we’re doing is passing on just a small fraction of that cost,” he said.
Hardy indicated that the Munch Pack has remained at $19.95, the Super Deal is still $26.95 with a side upgrade, and the Big Deal is priced at $35. Some changes have been made to the bucket deals. While prices have been left the same, a side was removed in some instances to keep the costs more competitive.
He noted that it was by coincidence that KFC raised its prices on Tuesday, the same day that National Flour Mills (NFM) announced the price of its wholesale flour would be increased by 33 per cent and 28 per cent at retail as of yesterday.
Massive shift in costs
Asked whether there would be further price increases among the other Prestige brands, Hardy said while no price increases are being considered at this time, he can’t rule out the possibility .
He however assured that any decision to increase prices will be a balanced, customer-centric approach, but at the same time, accounting for the needs of the business.
“We have moved away from price increases being minor, as was the case pre-Covid. Now, it’s a matter of constant, massive shifts in costs, nearly every month. These increases are steep and continuous. We have no control over what’s happening and things continue to be unpredictable,” he said.
Questioned if Prestige Holdings expects to see a decrease in customers due to the price increases, Hardy said, generally, when a restaurant increases prices there is a reduction in volume and transaction.
“Sometimes it’s temporary and then gradually it comes back, or sometimes it’s permanent. It depends on the structure and what else is going on. Our last increase in July, I cannot give a true figure as fast food outlets had just reopened following the last lockdown by the Government in a bid to curb the Covid virus,” Hardy said.
Unnecessary drama
The Express visited KFC’s Independence Square branch yesterday at lunchtime and it was a usual busy day.
Mark Thomas, from Belmont, who was exiting the establishment, said the increase did not faze him as the Munch Pack has remained at $19.95.
“I do not know what all this fuss is about. People need to wake up to the increase in food prices is a global crisis, due to the war. So what is all this drama about?” Thomas said.
Janelle Pierre, from Diego Martin, said while she was not happy with the price increase, she understood why it was necessary and hoped that another further hike was not forthcoming.
A woman who only gave her name as Sandra shouted outside KFC that she was boycotting the fast food outlet.
“This is wickedness on poor people. My children always look forward to KFC on Fridays, but with this increase, I now have to scrap that. Everything is going up except people’s salaries,” Sandra added.