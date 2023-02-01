Khan calls for CoE

Senior counsel Israel Khan yesterday urged that a commission of enquiry be held after the State failed to file a defence in relation to the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman court case where nine men who sued for malicious prosecution were awarded over $2 million each.
Khan was the lawyer who led both Gilbert Peterson SC, and Dana Seetahal SC, as special prosecutors in the criminal trial that was heard before then-High Court Justice Malcolm Holdip from 2014 to 2016.
Speaking on i95.5 FM yesterday, Khan said, “Something is rotten in the State of Trinidad and Tobago and, depending on the investigation, they ought to have a commission of enquiry into this matter.”
Khan said the situation was a scandalous state of affairs and “total madness that the State did not file a defence in the matter”.
Khan said the trial, which lasted from 2014 to 2016, was the longest trial in the history of Trinidad and Tobago and almost exhausted the budget at the Legal Aid Authority.
The men were represented by attorneys from that department during the criminal proceedings.
Khan said it was a simple defence, adding that the Attorney General is responsible for the Ministry of Legal Affairs and lawyers at the Solicitor General Department, who appeared in the civil matter, are accountable to him.
“Is it that somebody from the Solicitor General Department sabotaged him? I do not know. This is one of the cases he should have his fingers on, at the top of it,” Khan said.
Khan added that this issue should tie into the indemnity agreement that was signed with King’s Counsel Victor Nelson that caused the State’s case against former AG Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen to collapse last year.
“You can’t leave this in isolation. If I were the Prime Minister of this country and it is revealed that somehow he is responsible I will remove him immediately from my Cabinet,” said Khan.
Khan said, in light of the circumstances, the State may be ask for an extension of time to file its defence, to go to the Court of Appeal.
If however the court refuses to grant that time, the $20 million will have to be paid to the men.
Keida Garcia, Ronald Armstrong, Anthony Gloster, Shervon Peters, Devon Peters, Jameel Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham and Antonio Charles were found not guilty by a jury at the end of the trial into the murder and kidnapping of Naipaul-Coolman. Joel Fraser was released after the court upheld a no-case submission by his lawyers.
Khan said this issue has however raised the atrocious conditions existing in prison.