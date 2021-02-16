Khan: No need for foreign investigators

Israel Khan--use

‘Contradiction in statement’: Israel Khan

THERE is no need for foreign personnel to become involved in the investigation into the deaths of two suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt.

Senior Counsel Israel Khan yesterday stated he was in agreement with National Security Minister Stuart Young that the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has the necessary powers needed to conduct in-depth investigations into such matters.

“I am in total disagreement with my association’s call for foreign police to investigate the deaths of the suspects Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon while in police custody,” said Khan.

“The Police Complaints Authority has already commenced an independent investigation into the suspects’ deaths and the investigators attached to the PCA are not police officers, so there are no conflicts of interests,” he stated in a release yesterday.

Khan went on to add the PCA was not “bonded” to reports by other law enforcement agencies like the Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) and, therefore, could conduct its own independent investigation.

On Sunday, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) issued a news release calling for regional and international investigators to form part of the probe into the deaths of Morris and Balcon whilst in police custody.

Autopsies concluded they were both beaten to death.

Yesterday, investigations were commenced to determine whether police officers were complicit in the men’s deaths.

In its release on Sunday, the LATT said similarly to how Government employed the services of international investigators to form part of the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) investigation, so too foreign help should be sought to prevent any cover-up by local police into the deaths of Morris and Balcon.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Morris also call for outside, regional assistance in order that any concerns of a cover-up may be avoided.

“The association calls upon the Minister of National Security and the Director of Public Prosecutions to do all within the remit of their respective offices to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is promptly carried out into the deaths of Mr Morris and Mr Balcon,” LATT had stated.



