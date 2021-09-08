Senior Counsel Israel Khan yesterday called on Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to advise the Prime Minister that there was no legal basis or justification for the Government to mandate private citizens to probe allegations of police corruption.
In a letter to the editor, Khan said: “It is incumbent upon the Attorney General to also advise the Prime Minister that the Police Service Commission is acting outside of its jurisdiction, and thus totally out of place, to retain a former Court of Appeal judge to investigate the same matter”.
He said both private citizens and the former judge have no locus standi in the matter of investigating police officers for the alleged commission of serious crimes and thus by extension no legal authority to carry out such criminal investigations.
Khan said only two legal entities in the country were legally entitled to carry out such investigations:
1) The Police Complaints Authority
2) the Professional Standards Bureau, a unit within the Police Service which is authorised to carry out investigations into police criminal activities.
Khan also called on the “learned Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to make a sagacious statement on the issue”. He said the DPP was constitutionally authorised to conduct and advise on all issues of criminal prosecutions in Trinidad and Tobago.
“It appears that the Government...is trying to lay a foundation for the justification of a Commission of Enquiry into the administration of the police service by the Commissioner of Police; and if this is so, they are certainly going about it in the wrong way. Stop the subterfuge,” he said.