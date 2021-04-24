Five days after the death of her father Franklin Khan, Khara Khan and family members arrived in Trinidad, having been granted exemptions.
Laura Sewlal-Khan, the wife of former energy minister Khan, yesterday denied that her family received any special treatment in getting an exemption for Khara to come to T&T.
Khara, together with other members of her family who arrived on Thursday, are being quarantined in accordance with Ministry of Health protocols.
“No favours were given to us. We did everything by the book,” Laura Sewlal-Khan told the Sunday Express.
Questions have been raised about how quickly Khan’s daughter received an exemption while others have waited months and some are still stranded.
Khan, who was also a former chairman of the People’s National Movement, died last week Saturday of a heart attack.
Laura said her daughter travelled from the United Kingdom to Barbados via Virgin Atlantic Airways, and from Barbados to Trinidad via private charter.
“Sometimes people have to have faith in the system. There are systems in place by the Ministry of Health for people to travel to T&T. And I did what I had to do to bring my daughter down here. So this has nothing to do with any favour. The online system is there, you apply for your exemption, you get your exemption and you organise for your family to travel and quarantine for 14 days. And that is what my daughter is doing, she is quarantining for 14 days. Enough is enough. Everything is about licks for the Government. The Government has not done any favours for Khara,” Laura said.
“We are following the Ministry of Health regulations because we are in a pandemic and you cannot just flout the law. We are a responsible family. My daughter and her husband, both attorneys-at-law, were very much aware of what they had to do and they did it... Franklin Khan belonged to a family. He is a father, he is a grandfather. He was not only a politician. And there are emotions and feelings that members of his family are going through,” she said.
She lamented that some people were only too willing to engage in unpleasantness.
Laura said she had decided from the beginning that her husband’s funeral would be held when her daughter completes her quarantine.