Khan scoffs at ad ban for attorneys

DISCIPLINARY proceedings can be brought against attorneys who advertise their services, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) has warned.
But the advertising of services by lawyers in the modern age should be a non-issue, senior counsel Israel Khan stated yesterday.
On Saturday the LATT issued a media release saying it has “been observing with great concern” a growing trend of attorneys advertising their services.
While the release did not make specific mention of those instances, A LATT source said the “final straw” that led to the release was a newspaper article published last week.
“It was an article in your newspaper. The author of the article interviewed a lawyer over a new app that she would be launching. As far as we are concerned, that is free advertisement in the form of news,” said the source.
The Express attempted to contact LATT president Sophia Chote for confirmation, but calls to her cellphone went unanswered.
Nonetheless, Khan said he could not understand what the “big deal” was.
“We live in the modern age of social media and so on. In Canada lawyers are free to advertise their services like any other business. What we should be more concerned with is lawyers not overcharging their clients and them not properly representing their clients.
That is what the bigger issue should be. What is the big deal over advertising?” he said.
In the release, the LATT stated that restrictions on “advertising and touting” were clearly set out in the Legal Profession Act (LPA) Chapter 90:03.
“Section 35(2) of the LPA provides that Attorneys at-Law shall be liable for professional misconduct if found to be in breach of any of the Rules set out in Part B of the Code of Ethics which is found in the third schedule of the LPA,” LATT said.
It went on to add that attorneys were not allowed to participate in any act that was likely or intended to attract business unfairly or can reasonably be regarded as touting or advertising.
Unsolicited advice
The release quoted a section of the Act that stated: “An attorney-at-law shall not in any way make use of any form of advertisement calculated to attract clients to himself or any firm with which he is associated and he shall not permit, authorise or encourage anyone to do so or reward anyone for doing so on his behalf.”
Further, it added that the Act stated: “An attorney-at-law shall not permit his professional standing to be used for the purpose of advertising any particular product, service or commercial organisation.
“An attorney-at-law shall not advertise for business indirectly by furnishing or inspiring newspaper comment concerning cases or causes in which an attorney-at-law has been or is connected or concerning the manner of their conduct, the magnitude of the interests involved, the importance of the attorney-at-law’s position and any similar self-laudations,”
The release stated that the LATT has observed many instances of attorneys on Facebook and TikTok videos for the purposes of giving unsolicited advice on certain legal topics and thereby holding out themselves to be an authority in that area of law.
“The LATT has a statutory duty to ensure that members adhere to the Code of Ethics and accordingly, offending attorneys-at-law can expect to be contacted by the LATT within the coming weeks,” the release stated.