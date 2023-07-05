Khan to CJ: Reopen all Criminal Courts

Criminal Bar Association (CBA) president Israel Khan, SC, has written to Chief Justice Ivor Archie calling on him to reopen all Criminal Courts and District Criminal Traffic Courts in Trinidad and Tobago.
By later dated June 16, Khan told the Chief Justice that the Criminal Bar Association has received complaints from members of the Criminal Bar in relation to the delay in the reopening of all Criminal Courts.
He said the Executive met and unanimously agreed that there is a need upon the Chief Justice to reopen all Criminal Courts and District Criminal Traffic Courts in Trinidad and Tobago.
Khan stated that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual case management hearings had been both efficient and convenient to members of the Criminal Bar.
However, he stated that the CBA is of the view that court hearings must return to its normal state as ‘the right to fair trial’ is best protected by live, in-person trials.
Khan said complaints have also been made in relation to the Practice Direction preventing remanded persons from being physically brought to court and the Criminal Bar Association is of the view that it should be retracted as the continuation of such a restriction is “arbitrary, disproportionate, discriminatory, unlawful and unconstitutional”.
Khan stated that the CBA acknowledges that the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago has designated places for the sitting of in-person matters for the Supreme Court since 2022 such as the O’Meara Judicial Complex and the Princes Town Family Court.
However, he noted the O’Meara Judicial Complex is highly unsuitable to conduct any criminal trial as it improperly constructed.
Khan stated that on May 5, 2023, the World Health Organisation declared that the Covid-19 virus no longer qualifies as a global emergency.
He added that the Health Ministry has also acknowledged that the Covid-19 numbers have been declining for the first time since the declaration of the global pandemic.
As such, the resumption of such a crucial institution to its normal state is imperative to improve efficiency and fairness of the criminal justice system, stated Khan.