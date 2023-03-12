KI beaten by men in Florida restaurant

FORMER Chutney Soca Monarch Kris Veeshal Persad, aka “KI”, said yesterday he was beaten by a group of men in a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, on Friday night.
Persad posted a video on his Facebook page which showed a bandage to the right side of his head, and bruises on his head, eye and arms.
When his video was reposted on social media, the “Single Forever” artiste commented to social media users that the attack was “random”, and it happened when he went to use the washroom at the restaurant as he waited for his meal.
A picture of one of the alleged attackers was posted to his Facebook page.
He has since filed a report with the Hollywood Police Department, Broward County, Florida.
Persad appeared to be in good spirits in the 54-second video, as he chuckled while relating the attack.
‘Slap and bottle to face’
He explained in the video clip how the assault occurred.
“Imagine I come quite Florida to get my ass cut. All my hands, I think this eye bloodshot. So we in a restaurant last night. Some fella took me for some wrong idea or something, or whatever it is. I heard him talking when I was going into the bathroom in the restaurant. I heard him talking like ‘I don’t care who he is’. Like he had it in his mind or whatnot. I just got a slap and then he take he beer bottle and he break it on my face here. I got cut up all over. I remember I was on the ground. I watched up and they were just beating me. They stamped on my head, my belly, my back. They beat me real bad, boy. Six of them. For the love of chutney, eh?”
Persad won the Chutney Soca Monarch title on three occasions—in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Hundreds of fans posted get-well messages to his social media pages and expressed their outrage over the incident. —Susan Mohammed