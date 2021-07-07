Trinidad and Tobago’s youngest Covid-19 victim, 15-year-old Kiana Patrice, will be laid to rest next week.
The “caring and loving” teenager’s dream of becoming a chef was cut short on June 24, when she died after spending 12 days battling the virus and end-stage renal failure at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
She was listed among 16 deaths in the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update on June 25.
At yesterday’s virtual Covid-19 news conference, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds confirmed the 15-year-old was the youngest person to die from Covid-19 in T&T.
“The age range for those who have passed on from Covid-19 at present ranges from 15 to about 99,” he stated.
Kiana’s father, vocalist and songwriter Kianyo Patrice, also tested positive for the virus and was at her side when she passed away.
Speaking to the Express via telephone yesterday, the Morvant resident said since being diagnosed with end stage renal failure at the age of three, Kiana had been battling to stay alive. “She had to be in hospital constantly, for as much as three weeks to a month at a time at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Children’s Hospital in Mt Hope, until she was eight. So that disrupted her schooling over the years,” he said.
Patrice said finally in 2014, Kiana was granted funding under the Children’s Life Fund for a life-saving kidney graft transplant.
The procedure was done at a private hospital in Cordoba, Argentina, using Kiana’s mother’s kidney.
“Kiana came back home and bounced back. She loved being around people and had a love for life,” he said
Child-like mind
Patrice said between 2018 and 2019, Kiana had to undergo further surgeries to straighten both her legs. “Before and during the renal failure stage, her legs became badly deformed, and both legs had to be cut and straightened out at the Prince Elizabeth Centre,” he said, noting that the deformity was caused by a condition called renal rickets.
Despite her health challenges, Patrice said his daughter remained upbeat and free-spirited.
“She was always kind, caring and loving to everyone. She was innocent in terms of how she viewed the world and everyone. She always had a child-like mind, even as a teenager,” he said.
“Kiana always maintained a beautiful and loving spirit with a deep passion for life, always smiling and friendly and happy throughout the many years of her painful struggles with her health.
“She remained very friendly, warm and kind towards everyone, even strangers. She loved going to church and school and birthday parties,” he added.
A turn for the worse
Patrice said Kiana, a pupil of the Barataria Life Centre, had been attending virtual classes when she began complaining of feeling tired last month.
He said prior to this, she was doing well and had been keeping up with her monthly blood tests at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
“She was asymptomatic. We didn’t think it was Covid because she was just tired all the time. The teachers also started noticing that she was drained of energy, and she would call the teacher to say she couldn’t make it today as she was not feeling too well. But then I started to develop symptoms as well,” he said.
Patrice said he took his daughter to the health centre and they were both tested for the virus.
He said two days later, Kiana began vomiting and having diarrhoea.
“I called the ambulance and they took her to Mt Hope and they repeated the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. They also took a blood test which came back saying her renal functions were not there. They indicated that she had to start doing dialysis. They said once the test for Covid came back positive we had to go to Couva. If not, she will be warded in Mt Hope,” Patrice recalled.
He said he and his daughter tested positive for the virus and were taken to Couva hospital.
He said with dialysis, Kiana’s condition started to improve.
“She built back her appetite and started to eat and was a little more talkative and active. By the second day of dialysis, she started to get back to her old self. Within a week, they put us on the step-down ward. She spent the last week of her life on the step-down ward, waiting to be discharged.
“They had already communicated with us that she would be doing three days of dialysis when she came out of hospital,” Patrice recounted.
With her father at her side, Kiana passed away on Thursday, June 24, from complications due to Covid-19, kidney graft failure and end stage renal failure.
Patrice did not want to go into details about the moments leading up to his daughter’s death.
Coping with loss]
Patrice said Kiana’s two younger brothers, 13 and 11 years, are distraught by the passing of their sibling, “but they are fighting through”.
He said Kiana’s passion was baking, cooking and sewing.
“She always wanted to have her own restaurant. She kept changing careers over the years. She wanted to be a nurse or doctor, as she was always around them, but she had settled on being a chef,” he said.
He said Kiana’s funeral is still in the planning stages.
“We’re having some hiccups in getting the documentation in place, so tentatively it’s set for Monday,” he said.
Patrice has composed a gospel song, titled “Shine Through Me”, in honour of his daughter, which will be performed at her funeral.
“The music was done back in 2017 for another project, but for one reason or the other I did another track instead (for the project), so this track has been there idle over the years. Just about three weeks before Kiana started to feel sick, I decided to do something with it,” he said.
He said he eventually penned the lyrics for the song and recorded it the same night. “I would always ask her what she thought about the different songs I composed, and she said she loved this one. So now that she is no longer around, I decided to get it professionally done and dedicate it to her. I put her voice at the beginning and to the end of the song,” he said.