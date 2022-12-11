Kiana treated with care, skill

Kianyo Patrice provided the Express with a copy of the NCRHA’s report.
According to the report, Kiana was presented to the EWMSC with a complaint of vomiting.
“It was noted that she had a decrease in appetite for one week prior and that she was unvaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. The deceased had previously tested positive for Covid-19 at the Morvant Health Centre on the 10th day of June, 2021,” stated the document.
The report added that upon admission to Couva Hospital on June 13, 2021, Kiana was examined and diagnosed with hypocalcaemia (being a low level of calcium in the blood).
At at 2 a.m. on June 14, she was reviewed in the presence of her father, and found to be in no respiratory distress, was alert and oriented, and her vitals were recorded within the acceptable ranges, it said.
On that same day, a catheter was inserted into her left femoral vein under ultrasound guidance.
The document said Patrice was counselled on the possible complications of the access line, to which he consented.
It said due to Kiana’s existing end-stage renal failure, the line was critical for haemodialysis.
The report noted that Kiana began showing symptoms of Covid-19 acute delirium later that morning, and a care plan was outlined, which included a target of 1,500 millilitres of oral fluid per day, and medication.
From June 15 to 18, the teen’s periodic clinical reviews showed that her vitals were in the acceptable range, and she was noted to be resting comfortably and in no distress.
Dialysis continued on June 17 and 19.
The report said on June 20, Kiana was stable “but there were still issues with the levels of fluid input and output”.
On June 21, the teen was placed on a care plan that included restriction to one litre of fluid every 24 hours and 40 milligrammes of prednisolone.
At 7.38 p.m., an attending doctor observed and documented blood-soaked gauze with “no active bleeding at the left insertion site”, the report continued.
“After consultation with the Paediatric Senior Medical Officer, it was decided that haemodialysis scheduled for the 22nd day of June would be postponed,” it said.
The report said at 12.30 a.m. on June 23, Kiana was again reviewed and was found to still be Covid-19-positive, “had undergone a left renal transplant in 2014, had end-stage renal failure and graft failure versus acute rejection were being queried, it was the eighth day post-double lumen catheter insertion into her left femoral vein, and she had last done haemodialysis on the June 22”.
At 1.30 p.m., a central venous catheter was inserted in Kiana’s internal jugular vein.
“This catheter could be used to give intravenous medication or to provide fluids and as per standard procedure, the insertion of same did not require consent from your client,” the report stated.
It said at 9 a.m. on June 23, Kiana was admitted to the dialysis unit for a three-and-a-half hour dialysis.
“Treatment was tolerated well and she was returned to the ward in stable condition. The left femoral line had been removed and there was no bleeding to the dressing observed.
“At 2.35 p.m., the dressing was again observed by the nursing staff on duty and was reported to be dry and intact. At this time, the deceased was resting comfortably and in nil distress,” it continued.
The report indicated that at 4.15 p.m. that day, Patrice alerted nurses on duty that there was bleeding to the dressing site where the femoral line was removed.
“The physician on duty was immediately informed and compression adrenaline-soaked gauze was placed on the site. Instructions were given by the paediatric team to the house officer on duty to begin compressions to stop the bleeding. Consultation between multiple doctors on duty resulted in instructions to the House Officer to compress the area with a fist prior to using a compression bandage,” it said.
The report said two units of fresh frozen plasma (FFP) for transfusion were ordered from the EWMSC Blood Bank at the EWMSC.
Kiana’s vitals were examined, and it was noted that she had low blood pressure and tachycardia, the document stated.
Tachycardia is the medical term for a heart rate over 100 beats a minute.
Kiana was transferred to the HDU of the hospital and on arrival here bleeding stopped, the report said.
“A care plan was outlined including intravenous tranexamic acid administration, transfusion of one unit of FFP as available to run over four hours, and monitoring for transfusion reactions. In the event of a reaction, administration of Piriton and hydrocortisone was to be done. The deceased was to be clinically reviewed every two hours,” it added.
“Subsequent to the transfusion of the FPP, it was reported that the Deceased was exhibiting symptoms of a seizure. Her vitals were recorded and a CT scan of the brain was requested urgently. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) team were informed and the transfusion was stopped.
“Hydrocortisone and Piriton were administered to the deceased by the ICU team. Active resuscitation commenced at 10.45 p.m. with chest compression and breaths via a bag-valve mask. Adrenaline was given. Active resuscitation continued for approximately 45 minutes in total. However, the deceased remained unresponsive and was asystolic with no active respiration. The deceased was certified dead at 11.30 p.m. on the 24th day of June, 2021.”
The NCRHA, through its legal officer, said while Kiana was in its care, staff acted in keeping with accepted standards of medical care, and “with the requisite care, skill, and diligence expected of persons in the medical field”.
“The Authority categorically denies any instance of negligence as against the deceased or as against your client,” the Authority said.