Kicker: port of spain
‘Postpartum depression can kill’
When 23-year-old Zaliah (not her real name) gave birth to her first child in 2020, she found herself plagued by a “deep, dark hopelessness” that marred the joy of motherhood, and its very worst left her suicidal.
Throughout the full term of her pregnancy, the young woman had spent countless hours hoping and praying for the well-being of her son, excited by the promise of bringing a new life into the world.
But Zaliah’s delivery was complicated, forced into an emergency C-section due to unforeseen difficulties. Life became more complicated with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and its corresponding restrictions.
An otherwise eager mother, she was immediately hit by a barrage of negative emotions in place of the thrill of parenthood. Two weeks after his birth, she developed a repulsion at the idea of spending time with her newborn.
And within one month, she says, the feeling had grown exponentially, leaving her unable to be in the same room as her baby, and fighting intense suicidal and intrusive thoughts.
“He did not want to be around me and I felt the same way towards him. That was terrifying to me. Why wouldn’t a mom want to be with her child?” she told the Sunday Express last week.
“Two weeks had passed and I did not want to see my child, I did not want to be around him. I knew something was not right. I always felt I wasn’t good enough, I felt depressed, I could not breastfeed. Genetically, it is a difficult thing and so it added to the feeling like I failed as a parent. Some days I felt like ending it all. It got to that point,” she said.
Spiritual intervention
Then a part-time student with a full-time job, and facing the unknown of a global pandemic, Zaliah said she felt overwhelmed, inadequate and defeated.
“The negative feelings, it was like episodes; I felt like something was crawling up my neck and holding me down. I couldn’t sleep, I had no appetite, my eyes were dark and my hair was falling off my head.
“Physically, I could not move or walk. I had no appetite. My husband’s parents took care of the baby, so my husband could take care of me because I was mentally out of it and physically could not do anything,” she said.
It was only after a visit with a counsellor that she was officially diagnosed with postpartum depression.
Zaliah and her husband had navigated through the diagnosis for more than one year.
It would take 20 months of familial support, further counselling and spiritual intervention before she says she again found the courage to bond with the child. And the experience—for which she says she felt “utterly unprepared”—was one that has left her sceptical of having another child.
“It has definitely made me question the idea of having another. I feel like society places this expectation on young women to pursue this path, but I think we should stop romanticising something and really have more in place to deal with the existing issues,” she said.
‘A black hole of despair’
For 30-year-old Kathrine (not her real name), the condition would creep within the first three months of caring for her first child, a premature baby girl.
A “black hole of despair” had stripped of her will to live, spurring suicidal and irrational thoughts, and culminating in the intrusive thought of harming her own child, she said.
“It was my first child; my husband was out all day and I was left without any support. We were living in a home that didn’t at the time have electricity. We were depending on the neighbour (a family member) to plug in our appliances, and she had pulled out the cord.
“I was looking at my daughter alone in the heat, without a fan, and I felt so overwhelmed. It was like everything rushed to me at once and I felt I heard a voice saying, ‘You should kill the child, she wouldn’t have to suffer like this’,” she told the Sunday Express last week.
Now 52, Kathrine says she had been immediately overcome by the deep shame of the idea—a shame that has yet to leave her.
“I was afraid to hold the child, I felt so afraid and ashamed. I asked God why I would have a thought like that,” she said.
But the depression would not subside until one year later after battling prolonged hopelessness and despair. “I felt so alone, I felt like I had no familial support. It was not necessarily a financial thing because we had enough to make things work, but there was so much that I felt helpless for.
“You bring this life into the world and then you are left alone to take care of everything. Sometimes you are awake all night, pumping milk and breastfeeding. Sometimes you just don’t know what to do with yourself,” she said.
She said she was largely unaware that this was a condition faced by several women, and urged greater awareness.
“As a young mother, you have no idea. Only in speaking to other women did I see it was something a lot of people go through.
“I think it is important to sensitise young women that this is something that could happen. You can’t just paint this picture that it is a happy and completely joyous experience for everyone, because it isn’t,” she said.