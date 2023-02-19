Kiddies come out in all their glory

DMC Kids Mas

GETTING A HAND: A masquerader from DMC Kids Mas Band’s Soca Gold parades along South Quay, Port of Spain, at the Junior Parade of the Bands yesterday.

—Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Junior masqueraders have chosen their 2023 Road March.

The National Carnival Commission-hosted Parade of the Bands (Kiddies Carnival) took place yesterday, with thousands of prancing children crossing the Queen’s Park Savannah stage in Port of Spain, a mere two days before their senior counterparts, making it clear that Skinny Fabulous and Naila Blackman’s 2023 hit and Road March contender, “Come Home”, was their song of choice for the stage.

Zebapique Productions

HER MOMENT:

A masquerader from Zebapique Productions’ Dance—Know Your Icon moves across the Queen’s Park Savannah stage during yesterday’s Junior Parade of the Bands.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Kiddies Carnival came off without any issues yesterday, with bands making their way from South Quay in Port of Spain, up Frederick Street, to the Savannah judging point.

Bands of varying sizes participated in the revelry, with larger bands like Zebapique Productions experiencing delays due to their size.

The Grand Stand was poorly patronised, as spectators seemed to prefer to experience mas bands as they made their way up to the Savannah stage.

Crowds of tourists and locals opted to line the pavement along Frederick Street, while some walked with chairs to enjoy a close-up look at the parade of the bands.

Families walked with their coolers and food, and enjoyed chipping to the rotation of Road March contenders from music trucks.

The scorching heat didn’t seem to affect the junior revellers, who came out in all their Carnival glory to cross their final stage for the season.

Zebapique Productions’ band leader, Tony Alleng, said the band, which featured 13 sections, was one of the largest on the road and, due to its size, experienced delays.

“This is the largest children’s band we’ve had. We are usually a large band, but this year we had hundreds of children and this caused a delay—which was a bit disenchanting, but we enjoyed being on the road. We are happy to be back on the road because we do it as a labour of love. The children are looking forward to crossing the stage, so this is always a joyous ­occasion for us,” Alleng said.

Rosalind Gabriel Carnival Productions, which won the Band of the Year title in the Red Cross Children’s Carnival Competition last week, said she was pleased with the way the children, who portrayed her band’s theme, National Treasures, told the story of their portrayal.

The band crossed the stage at around 11 a.m.

The veteran mas bandleader and former Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association president and former National Carnival Commission commissioner, who took a ­hiatus from mas making, said she was happy with this year’s presentation.

“I feel very happy and fulfilled to be in the bandleadeding space once more. I enjoyed having my hands in mas making for the children and seeing them so happy, seeing the parents with smiles on their faces, and seeing the onlookers appreciate the band as it passed,” she told the Sunday Express.

Gabriel said, “The children need to understand the part they play in the story of the band, and it needs to be a learning experience of how important culture is to a nation. Everything went very smoothly. I feel blessed and happy to be back on the road, telling stories of the beauty of Trinidad and Tobago.”

A recurring theme for the junior parade of the bands was Trinidad and Tobago’s beauty.

Over 60 junior bands paraded on the Savannah stage, with some featuring as few as ten to 20 masqueraders, such as Margaret and Associates’ Enroute to T&T We Sailing Again and Vanessa and Friends’ Outside Nice, which featured traditional mas characters.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

I did not buy a seat

I did not buy a seat

Newly appointed Government Senator Richie Sookhai has denied accusations on social media that his family donated air-conditioning units to the People’s National Movement (PNM) to install at its Balisier House headquarters in Port of Spain.

He said it is also false that his family company—Sookhai’s Diesel Services, a strong and reputable company for over 50 years—is the recipient of favoured State contracts.

“I don’t know where that came from, neither me nor anyone in my family paid for air-conditioning for anybody. I did not buy a seat,” he said as he laughed at social media memes with the allegations.

Caricom condemns attack on Suriname govt

Caricom condemns attack on Suriname govt

Regional leaders and the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have decried the actions of Suriname protesters, who on Friday stormed Suriname’s parliament, broke windows and looted businesses to protest higher electricity and fuel prices.

At the closing press conference of the 44th regular meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for peace and order to be restored in the Dutch-speaking country.

Kiddies come out in all their glory

Kiddies come out in all their glory

Junior masqueraders have chosen their 2023 Road March.

The National Carnival Commission-hosted Parade of the Bands (Kiddies Carnival) took place yesterday, with thousands of prancing children crossing the Queen’s Park Savannah stage in Port of Spain, a mere two days before their senior counterparts, making it clear that Skinny Fabulous and Naila Blackman’s 2023 hit and Road March contender, “Come Home”, was their song of choice for the stage.

MACHEL MESS

MACHEL MESS

That’s how many soca fans are describing their experience at Machel Montano’s One Show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on Friday night.

Montano had promised a show “better than (his successful decade-long concert series) Machel Monday” and booked trending Afrobeats stars Nigerians Whizkid (Ayodeji Balogun), Rema (Divine Ikubor) and Ayra Starr (Oyinkansola Aderibigbe) for the Fantastic Friday spectacle. And got exclusive use of the under-renovations stadium to host it all.

$.8m, car for tonight’s Dimanche Gras winner

$.8m, car for tonight’s Dimanche Gras winner

“We are mighty. Trini is in our DNA.”

This boast came from former 2018 Calypso Monarch Helon Francis, who will render “Mighty” at the Dimanche Gras competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, tonight.

Along with 11 competitors, Francis was present for the National Calypso Monarch finalists’ draw for positions at the Hall of Greats, Kaiso House, at the Savannah on Friday.

Recommended for you