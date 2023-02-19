Kiddies come out in all their glory

Junior masqueraders have chosen their 2023 Road March.
The National Carnival Commission-hosted Parade of the Bands (Kiddies Carnival) took place yesterday, with thousands of prancing children crossing the Queen’s Park Savannah stage in Port of Spain, a mere two days before their senior counterparts, making it clear that Skinny Fabulous and Naila Blackman’s 2023 hit and Road March contender, “Come Home”, was their song of choice for the stage.
Kiddies Carnival came off without any issues yesterday, with bands making their way from South Quay in Port of Spain, up Frederick Street, to the Savannah judging point.
Bands of varying sizes participated in the revelry, with larger bands like Zebapique Productions experiencing delays due to their size.
The Grand Stand was poorly patronised, as spectators seemed to prefer to experience mas bands as they made their way up to the Savannah stage.
Crowds of tourists and locals opted to line the pavement along Frederick Street, while some walked with chairs to enjoy a close-up look at the parade of the bands.
Families walked with their coolers and food, and enjoyed chipping to the rotation of Road March contenders from music trucks.
The scorching heat didn’t seem to affect the junior revellers, who came out in all their Carnival glory to cross their final stage for the season.
Zebapique Productions’ band leader, Tony Alleng, said the band, which featured 13 sections, was one of the largest on the road and, due to its size, experienced delays.
“This is the largest children’s band we’ve had. We are usually a large band, but this year we had hundreds of children and this caused a delay—which was a bit disenchanting, but we enjoyed being on the road. We are happy to be back on the road because we do it as a labour of love. The children are looking forward to crossing the stage, so this is always a joyous occasion for us,” Alleng said.
Rosalind Gabriel Carnival Productions, which won the Band of the Year title in the Red Cross Children’s Carnival Competition last week, said she was pleased with the way the children, who portrayed her band’s theme, National Treasures, told the story of their portrayal.
The band crossed the stage at around 11 a.m.
The veteran mas bandleader and former Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association president and former National Carnival Commission commissioner, who took a hiatus from mas making, said she was happy with this year’s presentation.
“I feel very happy and fulfilled to be in the bandleadeding space once more. I enjoyed having my hands in mas making for the children and seeing them so happy, seeing the parents with smiles on their faces, and seeing the onlookers appreciate the band as it passed,” she told the Sunday Express.
Gabriel said, “The children need to understand the part they play in the story of the band, and it needs to be a learning experience of how important culture is to a nation. Everything went very smoothly. I feel blessed and happy to be back on the road, telling stories of the beauty of Trinidad and Tobago.”
A recurring theme for the junior parade of the bands was Trinidad and Tobago’s beauty.
Over 60 junior bands paraded on the Savannah stage, with some featuring as few as ten to 20 masqueraders, such as Margaret and Associates’ Enroute to T&T We Sailing Again and Vanessa and Friends’ Outside Nice, which featured traditional mas characters.