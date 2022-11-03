Zephaniah Harripaul has been posthumously awarded his PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) in Energy Studies.
The degree was given to him by the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) during a graduation ceremony held at NAPA on Monday.
A certificate was presented to his family.
According to information in UTT’s 2022 Graduation Booklet, Harripaul’s doctoral research “investigated and optimised drilling fluids performance using nanoparticles (nanotechnology) for better rheology, rag resistivity, fluid loss at higher temperatures, pressures, and high angle drilling to achieve deeper oil reserves. He also published academic pieces on management and drilling fluids in peer-reviewed journals and local forums.”
It was noted that Harripaul held a Master of Science in Public Sector Management from The University of the West Indies, a Bachelor of Science in Business Computing from the London Metropolitan University, facilitated via the School of Accounting and Management, and a National Engineering Technician Diploma in Petroleum Engineering from UTT.
Disappearance
Harripaul’s body was found down a precipice off the North Coast Road on March 17.
The Express was told police had to get help from T&TEC workers to clear power lines before securing the body which was retrieved by a team of officials from the Police Service, the Fire Service and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.
A post-mortem done on the body was deemed inconclusive due to the condition of the body as police said Harripaul may have been dead for some time.
Police said Harripaul’s name was on the overalls that were lying near the body when it was discovered.
Harripaul was an employee of the Drilling and Completions Fluids Division since 2015, and was abducted from Tucker’s Chaguaramas location along the Western Main Road, Chaguaramas, on February 17.
At about 2 a.m. that day a group of men entered the gate of the compound and spoke with security, after which they drove inside and parked near the main building.
Harripaul had been working outside with a crew but left briefly to retrieve a flashlight from the office.
It was then that he was grabbed by the men and forced into their waiting vehicle.
No ransom demand was ever made for his return, police and Harripaul’s relatives said.
For weeks, officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team carried out extensive searches in the forests of Chaguaramas, but they found nothing.