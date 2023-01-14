Kidnapped man found murdered

A 34-YEAR-OLD man who was kidnapped by armed men wearing clothing marked “police” has been found dead in Petit Valley.
Police said the body of 34-year-old Teddy Sylvester, who was kidnapped on Monday in Maraval, was found at about 9 a.m. yesterday off Cadet Road in Petit Valley. The Express was told that residents of the area detected a stench and, upon investigating, they observed the body of a man in a bushy area some ten feet from the roadway.
The police and paramedics were notified.
Sylvester’s body was identified by relatives, and viewed by a district medical officer.
Police said the body bore wounds about it, but a post-mortem was ordered to confirm the cause of death.
The Express was told that Sylvester, of Cameron Hill, Maraval, was in his garden near his home in the company of a friend, when at about 1.30 p.m. on Monday, a black X-Trail pulled up next to them. Four people all dressed in black exited the vehicle armed with guns.The clothing the suspects wore, the Express was told, bore the words ‘Police’ on the chest area.
The suspects grabbed Sylvester and placed him in the SUV and drove off. The other man was left unharmed.
He notified Sylvester’s relatives. Checks were made at various police stations throughout the day, however, no officers had any record of Sylvester being detained.
The following day the victim’s grandmother made an official report to the Maraval police.
This incident pushed the number of homicides reported up to 22 for the year.
For the same period last year, it was 20.
On Thursday, Senior Supt Rishi Singh, during the weekly press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, noted that over the last week there had been two incidents of criminal activities taking place where suspects wore “tactical uniforms which resembled that worn by the police”.
In addition to Sylvester’s kidnapping, on January 10, Drew Taylor Kowlessar, also known as Drew Boy, was fatally shot at the Drag Mall along Queen Street, in Arima, by a group of people also wearing tactical uniforms with the marking “Police”.
Singh confirmed these two incidents and noted that the TTPS was actively conducting operations to find the clothing being utilised and validate its authenticity.
The senior officer noted that the Police Service was looking into all means by which such uniforms were acquired.
“There are currently several ways in which uniforms of any service officer can find its way into the public; several streams. Some are issued with equipment.
“One of the streams, we are looking into info of corrupt servicemen. One can’t deny some persons may loan or rent out uniforms. I won’t put my head in the sand and say it is impossible.
“Additionally, some uniforms utilised by the various services of National Security manufactured and vary in type and quality, and sometimes clothing which looks like operational wear may be available in the open market.
“Additionally, online shopping is a thing and printed out materials with the marking ‘police’ can be brought into the country. So, there are multiple streams for such an occurrence to occur and we are looking into all,” Singh said.
The senior officer even indicated that to help bolster confidence in the TTPS, he was willing to make himself available personally to people who may have key intelligence, but didn’t feel safe sharing it.
Only yesterday the Police Service revealed that several articles of clothing bearing the word “POLICE” were seized by officers of the North Eastern Division during an anti-crime exercise in Morvant.