Kidnapped Zephaniah’s family hangs onto hope

ZEPHANIAH Harripaul’s relatives clung to hope yesterday that a man’s body found off the North Coast Road on Thursday was not their loved one.
Harripaul’s father, Selwyn Harripaul, told the Express: “As far as I am concerned, nothing has changed.”
Thursday made it exactly one month since Harripaul, 33, was abducted from his Chaguaramas workplace by several men.
His relatives have been praying for his safe return and not even the discovery of a body on Thursday 400 feet down a precipice near the Maracas Bay lookout has dented their faith.
“We will remain in hope that is not him who was found. But besides that our main question right now is who kidnapped him,” Selwyn Harripaul said over the wall of his Arima home.
An unidentified relative standing next to the father added: “We have Jesus and he will make it nice.”
The body was found at about 3.05 p.m.
The Express was told that police had to get help from T&TEC workers to clear power lines before securing the body.
At about 11.30 p.m. Thursday the body was retrieved by a team of officials from the Police Service, the Fire Service and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.
It was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
Harripaul’s relatives were contacted by police.
The body was clad in “industrial-type overalls”, a police officer said.
It will be examined for identification documents or personal items.
If this cannot be done, Harripaul’s relatives are expected to submit DNA samples which will be tested for comparison.
Covid test
A Covid-19 test has to be done on the remains.
Harripaul’s brother Stephen Harripaul posted on Facebook yesterday: “We were contacted by the officials who said that a Covid-19 test has to be done on the body as a standard procedure before we can view it. We were told that hopefully by Monday we will be able to see the body. We will not be able to give an update until then. Keep us in prayer. Thank you for your support.”
He did not call seeking further comment.
Harripaul was taken from his Tucker Energy Services workplace along Western Main Road, Chaguaramas, on February 17.
Around 2 a.m., a group of men drove to the gate of the compound and spoke with security, after which they drove inside and parked near the main building.
Harripaul had been working outside with a crew but left briefly to retrieve a flashlight from the office.
It was then that he was grabbed by the men and forced into their waiting vehicle.
No ransom demand was ever made for his return, police and Harripaul’s relatives said.
For weeks, officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team carried out extensive searches in the forests of Chaguaramas, but they found nothing.
Employees from the Laing Group were engaged in a project on behalf of T&TEC off the North Coast Road when they found the body.
The person appeared to have been dead for some time, police said.
An officer said an “on the field” identification could not be done.
Homicide Bureau officers are investigating.