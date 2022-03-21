KILL THE COMPLAINT

Pull the complaint.
Legal counsel for Chief Parliamentary Counsel Ian MacIntyre SC has written to Attorney General Reginald Armour SC asking him to formally withdraw the “patently unfair and baseless” complaint of his predecessor Faris Al-Rawi against MacIntyre.
Al-Rawi had written to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, headed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie, on March 16 requesting that it suspend MacIntyre.
The unprecedented request to suspend MacIntyre is the culmination of the serious rift that had developed between the then-Attorney General and the State’s chief legal draftsman because he (Al-Rawi) wanted MacIntyre to ignore a time-honoured rule of practice within the drafting profession of drafting bills on clear specific policy instructions emanating from the Cabinet or the Prime Minister and do so under his instruction.
MacIntrye has retained the services of former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan’s Freedom Law Chambers which in a letter dated March 18 to Armour stated that Al-Rawi’s letter of complaint, dated March 16, 2022, is “illegal, null and void and of no legal effect” because it was submitted on the same day that Al-Rawi was reassigned from the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
Therefore, legally he no longer held the portfolio of Attorney General when the letter of complaint was submitted to the JLSC, attorney at law attached to Freedom Law Chambers, Jared Jagroo stated.
“Given that Mr Al-Rawi’s (letter of) complaint was dated March 16, 2022, serious doubt has arisen as to whether he was competent to make this complaint which was made in his capacity as the holder of the Office of Attorney General. The media release from the Office of the Prime Minister (on the Cabinet changes) indicated that Mr Al-Rawi was immediately relieved of his ministerial portfolio and responsibility as Attorney General with immediate effect ie from Wednesday 16 March 2022. As a matter of law, Mr Al-Rawi was no longer holding the office of Attorney General when this complaint against our client was submitted to the JLSC,” Jagroo said. “As such, it (the letter of complaint) is illegal, null and void, and of no legal effect.
“Mr Al-Rawi’s decision is amenable to judicial review on the ground that it is not authorised by law, irrational, illegal, in excess of jurisdiction and fundamentally unfair,” Jagroo said. “It is evident that Mr Al-Rawi made this complaint without realising that he was in the political departure lounge in terms of his appointment as Attorney General because his appointment was revoked,” he said.
Armour must do the right thing
Jagroo said it was clear that it was Al-Rawi, not MacIntyre, who had “crossed the line”.
There was “absolutely no basis” whatsoever for any complaint against MacIntyre, he said, adding: “If anything, there may be grounds to complain about misconduct on the part of Mr Al-Rawi whose delusions of political grandeur made him act as if he were the Prime Minister. At all material times our client was simply trying to uphold the rule of law and protect the public interest.
“It is ironic that on the very day Mr Al-Rawi was trying to get Mr MacIntyre suspended, he was in fact removed by the Prime Minister as Attorney General. It may well be that this was poetic justice, given Mr Al-Rawi’s vulgar and obscene attempt to hound our client out of office,” he added.
The letter from Freedom Chambers called on Armour to withdraw the March 16 letter of complaint that currently stood in the name of the Attorney General’s office because it was “patently unfair, malicious and baseless.
“It will be a grave discredit to your (Armour’s) tenure as Attorney General if you did not have the fortitude to do the right thing and withdraw this incredible complaint which seeks to attack the victim (MacIntyre) and portray him as the perpetrator,” the letter from Freedom Law Chambers stated.
The Freedom Law Chambers’ letter asked further that Armour “confirm and re-establish the proper protocols and policies to ensure that the CPC acts on a Note that is approved by the Cabinet or the Prime Minister”.
Al-Rawi made the complaint against MacIntyre, accusing him of failing to comply with his instructions as Attorney General.
But Jagroo countered that MacIntyre had legitimate concerns about the conduct and modus operandi of Al-Rawi because he was in breach of well-established protocols and conventions in the Westminster system of government where government policy is determined by the Cabinet or the Prime Minister as Head of the Executive and not the Attorney General. Once the Cabinet or the Prime Minister has given their approval to a particular policy initiative, this is communicated to the CPC so that appropriate legislation can be drafted to implement the said policy, Jagroo said.
He added that it was only in urgent and exceptional cases that the CPC would be expected to bypass this time-honoured and well established protocol and practice.
“It is evident that Mr Al-Rawi arrogated unto himself the right to formulate government policy without reference to the country’s duly constituted Cabinet. Worse yet, he was prepared to usurp the authority and privilege given to the Prime Minister as the Head of the Executive by demanding that Mr MacIntyre act on his dictate and mere say so, without any Minute from the Cabinet approving Mr-Al Rawi’s policies,” Jagroo stated.
Attempt to bully MacIntyre
to draft Tobago bill
Jagroo claimed that MacIntyre recorded his strong objection to an attempt “to intimidate and bully him” into drafting a Bill to resolve the tie in the THA elections.
At that time MacIntyre wrote to Al-Rawi, stating: “While the resolution of the tie in the recent THA elections is of critical importance, transparency and good governance is equally, if not more, important. It is clear that it will be months before the EBC can establish the new boundaries and fresh elections can be held. In the interim, the existing THA Executive Council remains in place. The requisite legislation is, therefore, not so urgent or complicated that a sufficiently competent member of our Secretariat cannot prepare the requisite Note for the Prime Minister/Note for Cabinet in short order following our proposed meeting with members of Secretariat on Monday or upon the finalisation of the policy recommendations.
“The Legislative Drafting Department will not therefore give way to undue political pressure to draft legislation on this crucial matter without the approval of policy instruction by the Prime Minister/Cabinet. Please therefore be assured that the Bill will be drafted immediately upon receipt of the policy as approved by the Prime Minister/Cabinet.”
Jagroo also accused Al-Rawi of bypassing MacIntyre, the relevant head of the Department.
He said it was “humiliating” for MacIntyre to have to respond to an e-mail from the Office of the Clerk of the House (dated November 27, 2020) which criticised a Bill when he had no knowledge about the bill, because it never came before him. MacIntyre responded by telling the Clerk of the House that the Bill had been prepared and sent to the Parliament “without his involvement”.
“It is unacceptable that Mr Al-Rawi would bypass our client who is the relevant Head of Department...The established policy and practice is that no Bill should be laid in Parliament without the knowledge and approval of the CPC. Clearly Mr Al-Rawi was the author of his own legislative misfortunes. In his rush to marginalise Mr MacIntyre, the government did not have the benefit of the CPC’s invaluable oversight, knowledge and experience, for which Mr Al-Rawi’s limited legal exposure was no substitute,” he said.
“We submit that the CPC acted quite properly in standing his ground and refusing to succumb to the undue political pressure which was being exerted upon him by Mr Al-Rawi. It would appear that Mr Al-Rawi misunderstood the legal nature of his relationship with our client who is a senior independent public officer appointed to head the Legislative Drafting Department. He is appointed by the JLSC and operates independently of the Attorney General who cannot seek to politically control and subjugate him to his every whim and fancy,” Jagroo stated.
“The CPC should be commended for restraining Mr Al-Rawi so that he does not unlawfully assume authority and power which is the sole preserve of the Cabinet and the Prime Minister. By insisting on prior approval from the Cabinet or Prime Minister, as a precondition to drafting legislation to implement government policy, the CPC was acting in a manner that is consistent with the rule of law, the separation of powers and the highest ethical standards,” Jagroo’s letter asserted.
He quoted an e-mail exchange between Al-Rawi and MacIntyre, in which the CPC told Al-Rawi that since he was threatening disciplinary action he would need to consult his attorney and consider his legal options before responding to his email.
Al-Rawi replied that he was “certainly making no threat”.
Said Jagroo: “It is disingenuous, hypocritical and deceitful for Mr Al-Rawi to give such an assurance and then turn around and proceed to make a formal complaint against our client without any form of hearing. Given the context and nature of his assurance, our client had a legitimate expectation that he was not at risk for any disciplinary action and hence Mr Al-Rawi’s letter of complaint is fundamentally unfair and in breach of the principles of natural justice”.
Jagroo said he trusted that this matter could be amicably resolved without further reputational harm and damage to the office of the Attorney General and the office of the CPC. “We therefore call upon you to review and reconsider this matter with-in 28 days hereof. In the meantime, please note that our client expressly reserves and has not waived his legal rights under the Constitution and/or the Judicial Re-view Act,” he said.
Jagroo concluded by wishing Armour a successful term as Attorney General “in the hope that you will not repeat the mistakes of your predecessor”.
The letter was copied to the Prime Minister, Director of Personnel Administration Corey Harrison, Al-Rawi and the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Legal Affairs.
MacIntyre’s position supported by the Department
The CPC is one of the three top legal officers within the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, and is ranked equivalent to the other top office holders in the State’s legal service- the DPP and the Solicitor General.
The CPC heads the Legal Drafting Department and performs a professional legal role on behalf of the State.
The department comprises experienced attorneys who are primarily engaged in legislative drafting on behalf of the State and are responsible for translating Government policy into legislation for the approval of the Cabinet and introductions into and the consideration of the Parliament. The Parliament receives legislation under the hand of the CPC, after Cabinet’s approval.
Al-Rawi in his letter of complaint to the JLSC, recommended that MacIntyre be suspended and investigated for insubordination, breach of his duty to co-operate and breach of duty to maintain trust and confidence.
It is understood that MacIntyre has the support of his department in his position that it has always been the practice in the Legal Drafting Department that policy instructions should come from the Cabinet or the Prime Minister before bills are drafted.
It is understood that Deputy CPC Ida Eversley is singular in her apparent position that the Legislative Drafting Department can draft law on the oral instructions of the Attorney General, as opposed to a policy-based directive from the Cabinet or the Prime Minister.
MacIntyre has over 30 years of service in legislative drafting having worked in the Legislative Drafting Department in Trinidad and Tobago and the British Virgin Islands.
From 1988 to 1997 he was a Parliamentary Counsel and Senior Parliamentary Counsel in the Legislative Drafting Department in Trinidad and Tobago.
Between 1998 and 2000 he was Parliamentary Counsel on Assignment at the High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago.
He then worked as an Assistant Parliamentary Counsel, Attorney General’s Chambers in the British Virgin Islands and by 2003 he served as Parliamentary Counsel and Head of the Legislative Drafting Unit in the Attorney General’s Chambers in the British Virgin Islands until 2006.
He acted briefly (for five months) as Attorney General in the British Virgin Islands. Between 2006 and 2010 he served as a Legislative Drafting Consultant before becoming Chief Parliamentary Counsel in 2010 in the Office of the Attorney General in T&T.
The CPC, in a letter to the Director of Personnel Administration Corey Harrison dated March 14, 2022 itemised the reasons for his refusal to abandon the time-honoured policy position and for rejecting the approach of Al-Rawi as follows:
1) It was inconsistent with the collective responsibility of Cabinet for legislative policy as enshrined in Section 75 (i) of the Constitution which states that there shall be a Cabinet for Trinidad and Tobago which shall have the general direction and control of the Government and shall be collectively responsible therefore to Parliament;
2) It was inconsistent with the Code of Ethics under the Legal Profession Act which requires Parliamentary Counsel as attorneys at law to act upon clear and proper instructions from client ministries, it being noted that in the case of the drafting of legislation for the peace, order and good governance of Trinidad and Tobago, proper policy instructions must be approved by Cabinet and it is such Cabinet approved policy instructions which rightly serve as Parliamentary Counsel’s authority to draft the requisite legislation;
3) It bypasses the role and responsibility of Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Chief Technical Officers, Heads of Legal Departments and other senior public officials in relation to the development of sound evidence-based policy and the submission of relevant Notes for the approval of Cabinet;
4) It institutionally weakens the capacity, capability and efficiency of Government Ministries in relation to the preparation of Notes for Cabinet to meet their legislative needs as they will no longer be obliged to do so;
5) It deprives Parliamentary Counsel of instructing officers of appropriate seniority who are sufficiently knowledgeable of the subject matter of the proposed legislation and are able to provide timely policy guidance and clarification;
6) It unduly involves Parliamentary Counsel in the process of policy development and inefficiently absorbs the time the Parliamentary Counsel, thereby preventing him or her from according due priority to the drafting of legislation for which Cabinet-approved policy instructions have, in fact, been obtained;
7) It results in many legislative gaps which require further legislative action before the implementation of the relevant legislation, thereby impacting the efficient use of parliamentary time and the time of Parliamentary Counsel; and
8) It results in a lack of due respect and appreciation for the role and function of senior officials in the Public Service and the deterioration of relationships and morale among legal professionals and other senior officials, which further institution-ally weaken the Public Service.