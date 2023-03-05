A 26-year-old mother of three was forced to kneel in front of her family before she was shot dead in St Augustine yesterday afternoon.

She was identified as Aneesa Ramkissoon.

Police said that about 1.30 p.m. yesterday, Ramkissoon was at her home in Train Line Street when three masked men forced their way into the house.

The men confronted Ramkissoon, made her kneel in front of her family—including her three children—then shot her several times.

The men fled the scene and ran to a vehicle waiting nearby on Freeman Road.

The shooters escaped in the car.

Residents of the area notified the police and paramedics.

Ramkissoon died shortly after.

Officers of the St Joseph Police Station, Homicide Bureau and Northern Division Task Force, under the supervision of ACP Wayne Mystar, responded.

The Express was told that ten spent 9mm shells were found at the scene of the shooting.

This incident pushed the murder toll up to 104 for the year so far.

The comparative for the same period was 94.

‘They shot her in

cold blood’

When the Express visited the scene of the murder yesterday, Ramkissoon’s sister Neisha said the family was devastated by the killing.

“Them gunmen came into the house when the family was there. It was Aneesa, her children (aged six, two and one month old), her mother and another sister.

“They come in and pick out Aneesa and make her to kneel down in front of everyone and then they shot her. They shot her in cold blood. And then they run out. They didn’t interfere with anyone else.

“Then they light a fire a little distance away from the home. I don’t know if they were trying to destroy evidence or what. But they light the fire behind them and run out to the main road (Freeman Road) and jump in a car and drove off,” Neisha Ramkissoon recalled in tears.

She admitted her sister was “not a saint”, and said that in the past, she had sold marijuana to make ends meet.

But her sister insisted that Ramkissoon had turned her life around with the birth of her last child, and after seeing people in the community killed.

Ramkissoon had opened a parlour and sold small items out of it.

“She turned her back on that life. When it started having murders and people getting shot, she said she didn’t want anything more to do with that life, and walked away from it. She didn’t want her family to become targets. So she opened a parlour and was lending money to people in the area.

“She must have loaned out about $100,000 so far. So to us this wasn’t anything about a robbery gone wrong or drug-related or whatever else the police might say. They came for her. And left everyone else alone, thank God. But as to why this happened, we really don’t know,” Neisha said.

Double murder

in January

Ramkissoon was killed near Warner Street, off Freeman Road, which was the scene of a double murder in January in which Darshan Ramnauth, 17, and Geno Simon Shah were fatally shot.

Ramnauth lived in the area while Shah was said to be from Chaguanas.

Shah was in the area at the time of the shooting visiting friends.

Two other people, aged 30 and 50, were also injured.

The Fifth Form pupil of St Augustine Secondary School was cremated on his birthday.

A 21-year-old man has since appeared before the courts charged with the murders of Ramnauth and Shah on January 24.

Dillon Kyle Pillai, of Marcus Road, Five Rivers, Arouca, was charged with both murders, as well as wounding with intent and possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He has been remanded into custody.

Pillai was detained within 30 minutes after the incident, along with three other individuals.

Investigations are ongoing with regard to the other suspects, and police are expected to seek legal advice on how to proceed.

