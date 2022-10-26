Killers have no code

ANY code of conduct that criminals may have had not to target women and children appears to have been thrown out of the window.
This was the view of relatives of Marcus Noel and three-year-old Nazim Owen while speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park yesterday.
Noel and young Nazim were among four people fatally shot in Diego Martin on Saturday night.
The other deceased are Chelsea Julien, 27, and Akeil ‘Crime B’ Gloster.
Nazim’s parents, Vilbara and Nicholas Owen, 31, were hospitalised in this incident.
They all lived at La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin.
“There are no boundaries or respect anymore. They don’t care if you’re a woman or a child anymore. It’s just pure evil right now. Where is the love? Where is the care? He (Nazim) was three! This is an innocent soul that was lost. He did not deserve that at all. Especially when you realise that no one in that car was doing anything illegal at that time. They went a wedding. Not a robbery or anything like that. I don’t know what is going on in this place at all. Right now, I just want to know why this happened, and the rest, I will leave it to God,” one of Nazim’s relatives told the Express.
Relatives asked to remain unnamed; they described the three-year-old as a ‘bundle of joy’.
“Nazim was only three, but he was the life of the party. Even if yuh vex when Nazim come around he had a way that he would just make you smile. His joy was infectious. And you couldn’t fight it,” a relative said.
A relative of Noel told the Express that the family was shocked over the 41-year-old’s death, as well as the fact that persons online were reporting that he had been involved in gang-related activities.
“Noel has been a taxi driver since he finished school. He wasn’t in any gang thing. He has two boys, eight and seven, and everything he did was for them. He wasn’t associating with crime because he did not want his children to see him like that. In fact, he’s told me before that he would flat-out decline jobs if he knew people were involved in crime. He wanted no part of that life. He was there on Saturday because he was hired to pick up and drive the family for the wedding. So when people online saying all kind of things about him, it’s hurtful. Because we as a family already have to deal with his loss, so piling that on top of it, it’s just adding to our pain,” a relative said.