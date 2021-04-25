KILLING FIELDS

IT was a bloody weekend across Trinidad and Tobago.
From Friday night into yesterday, eight people were killed, pushing the murder toll for the year so far to 113.
Victims were found dead in St James, Arima, La Horquetta, Valencia, Curepe, Embacadere, Tunapuna and Petit Valley.
The latest incidents claimed the lives of Loriston Fletcher; Akim Terry Charles, 21; Nathaniel Gool, 23; and an unidentified man whose decapitated body was found in St James yesterday morning.
Decapitated in St James
At about 7.30 a.m. yesterday, police received a report that a headless body had been found in a bushy area off Upper Dibe Road, St James.
An informant told investigators that at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, he had heard a loud crashing noise in the bushes.
He checked and found a pool of blood leading from a trail off the road and into a river.
The police were notified and officers responded.
The informant took the officers to the trail and then to the nearby riverbank where the body of a man was observed.
Up to last night, the victim had not been identified.
Shot dead in Arima
after telling killers
to ‘get lost’
Loriston Fletcher, of Heights of Guanapo Road, Arima, was fatally shot on Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, yesterday morning.
At about 12.30 a.m., Fletcher was with a group of friends liming along the road when two vehicles pulled up.
Three men, all wearing ski masks, exited the cars.
They announced a hold-up but Fletcher told the men to “get lost”.
A loud explosion was heard and Fletcher fell to the ground bleeding from an injury to the left side of his face.
The suspects re-entered their vehicles and drove south along Blanchisseuse Road.
Fletcher died at the scene.
One spent 9mm shell was found by crime scene investigators.
PC Wren is continuing enquiries.
Murdered in La Horquetta while fixing car
Akim Charles was fatally shot while repairing a vehicle outside his home.
Around 5.45 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a shooting at Sonny Ramadhin Avenue, Phase 1, La Horquetta.
When they arrived, they were informed that Charles was in front of his house when a dark-blue car drove past.
Gunshots were heard and Charles was seen on the ground bleeding from multiple injuries.
His killer drove off.
Charles was taken to the Arima Health Facility by family members but was pronounced dead at 6 p.m.
Crime scene investigators recovered 26 spent 9mm shells and two projectiles at the scene of the shooting.
Killed while walking
along Valencia road
Nathaniel Gool, of Swan Quarry Road, Valencia, was walking along the road when a vehicle pulled up alongside him.
Gunshots were heard and Gool fell to the ground.
He died at the scene.
When officers arrived, they were given a registration plate number for the vehicle but it was traced and the licence plates were found to be fake.
These incidents came after the killings of four other men between Friday night and Saturday.
Steffan Francis, 31, of Tumpuna Villas, Arima, was shot dead at about 4 p.m. on Saturday on Southern Main Road, Curepe.
At about the same time, Osie Leonard, 37, of Block F, Embacadere, San Fernando, was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle at Roodal Cemetery in San Fernando.
And Geovanne Stewart, 21, and Kurt Charles, 47, were both shot dead in separate incidents in Tunapuna and Petit Valley.
18 charged
The weekend killings came days after the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) announced that there has been a reduction in the homicide rate so far this year.
The TTPS said 18 people have been charged for the year out of 106 murders at the time.
This was announced by Deputy Commissioner McDonald Jacob at a news briefing on Thursday at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Jacob said the figure also represented a 38 per cent reduction in murders as, during the same period last year, 156 homicides were recorded.
Police have focused on detaining people with firearms and ammunition, as 81 per cent of all homicides took place with the use of guns, he said.
Jacob said, in 2020, 528 people were arrested for possession of firearms and ammunition and for the year to date, 222 people have been held for the same offence.