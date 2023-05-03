Killings hit 203

Homicides yesterday reached the 200 mark for the year so far.
The official police figure for murders for the year is 196, compared with 185 last year.
But at least four cases have been referred for inquests or are unclassified, thus bringing the homicide toll to 200.
The latest murder is that of 58-year-old Ian Downes.
Downes, of New Street in Second Caledonia, Morvant, was fatally shot in the gallery of his home about 9.45 p.m., on Monday.
He was shot once to the left of his head, in what police have described as an “execution-style” killing.
However, police have no motive for his killing as Downes was not known to be involved in any illegal activities.
Similarly, his death has left his relatives confused as they too don’t know why the 58-year-old was killed.
“Daddy was a very hard-working, loving, and caring father. He was a contractor and dealt in construction. He had his own company and all, Downes Construction and Investment Ltd. So he was planning on expanding the business and was always working.
“I can’t stress on that enough. He was a very hard-working man and would never give up on anything he started. And he would always strive for excellence and betterment. He was a great man,” relatives told the media at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park, yesterday.
They said Downes was a father of four, with three grandchildren, and he had just celebrated his birthday on April 25.
Downes was considered an elder of his community, and was always providing jobs to young people in the area.
“This is so sad. Yesterday (Monday), we were part of a march against crime, and then hours later, to come home and realise he lost his life? That is very heart-breaking.
“We have to get the crime situation under control. The Government has to do more to stop drugs and guns from coming into the country. Years ago, we did not have that problem, but unfortunately, that’s the time we’re living in now,” a relative said.
‘Get the bigger fishes’
Meanwhile, the murder of 41-year-old Ronnie “Bull” Pierre outside Munroe Road Hindu Primary School on Monday morning has left his family troubled.
Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre yesterday, Pierre’s mother, Lorencia Rampersad, said she was trying to come to terms with the killing.
Compounding the incident, she said, was that Pierre was the second son and third relative she had lost to crime in this country.
She recalled that Pierre’s brother, Reinzi, had been killed in August 2015 along St Lucien Road in Diego Martin. He was 25 years old at the time.
The incident also claimed the life of their cousin, 29-year-old Shandell Dookie.
The two were said to be fixing a vehicle which was parked outside Dookie’s home when they were confronted by gunmen, and both were fatally shot.
“The crime in this country...I really don’t have a word to explain this. But any parent who has children, whether good, bad, misbehaving or what...they need to intervene from small (as children). Also, we (the Government) have to get the bigger fishes that having the young ones out here doing this kinda criminal work for them.
“And people need to get closer to God. ’Cause if it have a party outside, everyone there. But when it have a crusade or a church service and you invite the whole nation, they suddenly busy. I am so sorry to see my son had to die under such circumstances,” Rampersad said.
She said her son was a farmer who worked three jobs.
While Pierre was originally from Paramin in Maraval, he moved to Central to be closer to work.
Rampersad said from what she had been told, Pierre was not the target of the shooters, but was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
She said the shooting sparked from a disagreement other people had on the land that Pierre was working on, and the 42-year-old man had been shot while walking out of the premises during the confrontation.
According to police reports, around 10.15 a.m. on Monday, pupils heard several gunshots emanating from an area in the back of the school.
The school’s principal immediately cancelled classes for the day and contacted parents of the pupils for an early pick-up.
Officers from the Cunupia Police Station were contacted, and when they arrived, they found Pierre’s body.