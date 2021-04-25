Kiss recalls bread

KISS Baking Company on Saturday recalled four bread products from supermarkets and parlours throughout Trinidad due to a “possibility that a piece of plastic may have contaminated a loaf of bread”.
The Chaguanas-based producer recalled thousands of sliced loaves and buns from retailers across the country.
In a statement yesterday Kiss said: “It is highly unlikely that this occurred, but out of an abundance of caution we removed all bread that may have been affected by the piece of plastic from Trinidad.”
The recall did not affect any bread in Tobago, the company said.
The company identified the products recalled as:
• All large sliced sandwich loaves
• Kiss hot dog bread
• Coconut bun
• Healthy Balance wholegrain buns
The flour products were manufactured on Friday and were recalled on Saturday.
Responding to an Express enquiry Kiss general manager Rene De Gannes stated last evening that the recalled products and were crushed and dumped in accordance with Trinidad and Tobago regulations.
Earlier yesterday, Kiss assured customers that there was no possibility of glass being present in any of its products. It was responding to WhatsApp messages from members of the public which suggested this had happened.
“Our manufacturing processes do not use any equipment containing glass,” the company said of its state-of-the art baking facility in Chaguanas, which it said was the largest wholesale bakery in the Caribbean.
“Kiss Baking Company wishes to assure all our customers that the bread available in the market and at present in their homes is perfectly safe,” the company said. “Nonetheless, should anyone feel any doubt or concern, we will refund the full value of the loaf or loaves via the retailer from which the product was purchased.”
Kiss, founded in 1978, is part of the Bermudez group of companies.
Commenting on the recall, Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce chief executive Gabriel Faria said: “Kiss Baking Company did the right thing and they should be commended for being proactive and forthright with the news release.”
Ferdinand Ping, proprietor of Giant Supermarket on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, said Kiss Baking did not send any bread on Saturday and he was not concerned about a long recall because he felt the factory had high standards.
Interviewed at his supermarket, Ping said: “They did not bring any bread on Saturday. I guess they were sorting it out. One bad bread slipped through. I think they will check out the cause. Kiss is a big factory, I am sure they have high standards and quality control mechanisms...Things like that do happen in a factory.”
At Wang Li Supermarket, employee Anthony Johnson said: “They did not take any bread from us. They took from a few supermarkets further up Charlotte Street. The cakes are fine, it’s just the bread.”
At Chung Kiu Supermarket, manager Allan Baird said: “I heard about it but nothing happened here.”