Kistow Children’s Home gets nearly $75,000 a month

The Margaret Kistow Children’s Home, flagged as at-risk for catastrophe in the Judith Jones committee report on child abuse, receives an average of $75,000 a month in Government subvention.
The home continues to operate as usual this week, five months after the Cabinet-appointed committee submitted its recommendations.
This was confirmed by Gender and Child Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy on Wednesday, in response to questions from the Express.
“Margaret Kistow Home has been receiving funding from the Government for a number of years and continues to receive funding to support the children resident at the home,” said Webster-Roy in a WhatsApp exchange.
“On average the home receives $75,000 per month under the Payment Per Child System which is Government’s attempt to ensure all children in care receive financial support for their care and well-being.”
Asked whether funding will be stopped, she said, “Whilst children are at the home payments for the upkeep of the children will be paid.”
The Judith Jones committee report, “Safeguarding Children in Community Residences and Child Support Centres in Trinidad And Tobago”, called for immediate closure of the Arima home.
The report was laid in Parliament last Friday by line minister Webster-Roy.
“It is recommended that this facility be closed with immediate effect. There has been a number of near misses. Doctrine dictates (sic) portends catastrophic event that will have high losses,” said the report in chapter four.
‘Process for de-licensing’
Pressed on why the home has not yet been closed by the Children’s Authority, Webster-Roy said, “There is a process for the de-licensing of community residences by the CATT (Children’s Authority).”
The Margaret Kistow Children’s Home, however, is not licensed, as noted in the Judith Jones committee report.
When asked why the home has not been closed in the five months since the report was submitted to her, Webster-Roy said, “According to the information I have received from CATT reports and board minutes, the CATT has been communicating with the home to identify and close the gaps that will allow it to be brought up to licensed status.”
This is contrary to the recommendations in the Judith Jones committee report that “The Authority should suspend the Facility’s operations until situation is regularised” and “The Authority should suspend the Home’s operations and conduct an investigation”.
The committee found that the Children Authority’s investigations at the home are “not followed through to corrective measures”.
The Authority is currently without a substantive director following the resignation for former director Nichola Harvey-Mitchel, also five months ago.