Knee-jerk reactions to school violence

Recent incidents of school violence and indiscipline highlight the need for a different type of intervention.
Too often, the interventions done are short-term and knee-jerk reactions when an incident takes place.
This is according to psychologist and educator Dr Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor, as she reacted to a number of incidents of school violence that have taken place over the past few weeks.
Last month, a maxi-taxi driver had to be hospitalised with broken bones after being badly beaten by pupils of two Carapichaima schools.
In another incident last week, the principal of the Tranquillity Government Secondary School was knocked to the ground as she attempted to break up a brawl between several female pupils.
Speaking with the Sunday Express last week, Nakhid-Chatoor noted that the interventions made in such incidents usually include implementing an increased police presence, suspension, expulsion and counselling for staff and pupils.
But she said when children and teenagers display consistent impulse control issues, uncontrolled anger and bully and intimidate others without timely consequences, other types of intervention may be needed.
“Schools should be considered as safe places for students and staff. When there are repeated aggressive outbursts, both in and out of the class, this erodes the safety that students may feel,” she said.
“Teachers are the first line of defence, and must be on the alert and report the misbehaviours of students who are persistently aggressive and off-task,” she said, adding that there must also be timely assessment and early intervention of children with learning disabilities and persistent academic failure.
“The waiting list for assessments by the Student Support Services Division at the Ministry of Education of children who are failing in schools is longer than twine, and many children and teenagers drop out as they are not achieving and feel that school is a waste of time.”
Threat of expulsion
Nakhid-Chatoor said “high-risk” pupils who can negatively influence their peers should be removed from schools and the underlying issues for their behaviour must be addressed.
Additionally, she said there should be mandatory involvement in extracurricular activities and counselling sessions, as well as motivational speakers to speak with pupils.
Nakhid-Chatoor shared testimonials from two of her pupils who were involved in school fights, as they sought to explain what led to the altercations.
One pupil said she was involved in seven to eight fights.
However she said she had been a victim of cyber bullying herself, with another pupil making negative posts about her on social media. She said despite reporting the cyberbullying to the police, nothing was done so she took matters into her own hands and physically attacked the pupil who had made the posts.
“I was suspended for it,” the pupil recalled.
She said she had reported problems with other pupils but felt like nothing was done by school officials to resolve the issues.
“So my only option was really to fight.”
In other incidents, she said she fought because her friends were egging her on to do it.
“I was being peer pressured a lot...I knew to myself that it was wrong, I knew what I was doing was wrong but it was just the influences, it got to me.”
The pupil said she did not benefit from being suspended as she looked at it like a vacation from school. She said she only stopped fighting when she was told by the principal she would be expelled if she got into another altercation.
Peer pressure
Another pupil blamed peer pressure for why she would smoke and fight in school.
She said she was involved in a fight because her friends were fighting and she felt “why not join them”.
However she said she had now learned her lesson.
“Friends will carry you but they won’t bring you back,” she warned.
Nakhid-Chatoor said intervention is not only needed for indisciplined pupils but also for those in high-risk areas experiencing traumatic events due to their environment.
Earlier this month, pupils of the Rose Hill RC Primary School were seen in a video crouching below tables as gunmen engaged in a shootout mere metres from the school.
Nakhid-Chatoor said those types of incidents can lead to long-term trauma in children.
“While it would be great to move the school out of the area, realistically this cannot be done in many instances. So preparation and planning must be done. Almost like a fire drill, where students know what has to be done in advance of such instances.
“In these schools, more talks by school counsellors are needed and an action plan, if the outside violence were to infiltrate the school premises.”
Parenting workshops
Also speaking with the Sunday Express last week, educational psychologist and guidance officer Dr Merisha Seepersad said while peer pressure is a major reason for why pupils engage in fights and other acts of indiscipline, some have underlying issues due to what they may be experiencing at home.
“So they look for outlets to vent and express their feelings,” she said.
“We need to have community police and sessions within the communities to know what type of family settings these children are coming from so we tackle the problem at the home.
“We need to get psychologists and stakeholders to have parenting workshops or have access to whatever resources these parents may be lacking to see if we can curb these types of issues,” she said.
She said children must also be taught to have a strong sense of self, so they cannot be as easily influenced by peers.
“When they have low self-esteem or lack of self-confidence, they usually find themselves in these types of activities so it is important for them to know and understand themselves and love themselves,” she added.