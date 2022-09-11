Know something? Then say something!

AN estimated $1.6 million has been paid out to persons who have done their part in stopping crime in this country.
And from these payments, the identities of these “informants” are not known and therefore cannot be leaked.
This was stated by Garland Samuel, executive manager of Crime Stoppers Trinidad and Tobago (CSTT) in an interview with the Sunday Express last week on the effectiveness of the organisation.
He noted that for this year, CSTT had received an estimated 17,596 tips, and from these numbers, there had been recovery and seizure of an estimated $2.6 million in stolen property, $1.2 million in narcotics, and the arrests of 19 persons.
Furthermore, he noted that in the history of the organisation over the last 23 years, CSTT has been directly involved in the recovery of 51,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as the seizure of $298 million in narcotics, and $26 million in stolen property.
An estimated 9,510 cases were cleared, with 1,702 persons arrested and charged as a direct result of the utilisation of the organisation.
He noted that crime was at an unacceptable level, and the citizens of this country needed to work together to get it under control.
“The only way forward is if we work together. If we do not, then this country will not be the paradise that we fondly remember. Because the only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.
“So, I am pleading with the citizens of this country to utilise the avenues available to them. There is no fear of reprisal for using Crime Stoppers. You cannot be identified. No one knows you when you (call) and give us these tips. So you cannot even be called as a witness. Throughout the distribution of $1.6 million in rewards, no one has even been identified, no names released.
“So please, if you know something, say something. Pick up the phone and call us. You can even report your suspicions of crimes as well. We encourage that. Because the details will be provided to an investigator who will look into your allegations; and once there is validity, they will act on it. And if the information is actionable, you can be paid,” Samuel explained.
Outstanding rewards
When asked how many rewards were outstanding, Samuel was unable to provide that figure at the time, noting this was not the usual way that records were kept.
However, he went on to explain the process.
“It is difficult to say how much would be outstanding. When someone calls Crime Stoppers, they get a tip number. And to qualify for rewards, police have to investigate and there has to have some action on this data. When it is successful, persons need to take their tip number and call back in, and arrange where and how their money would be released to them.
“Now, what happens is that sometimes persons will never check back for the updates on their cases. They may just see themselves as giving information for the benefit of their community. And they don’t care to call back. For instance, for this month alone, we’ve had nine cases where intelligence given led to prosecution and thus persons were entitled to rewards. However, two of those individuals have never called back, and have not been issued their rewards. So, it becomes difficult to say how many outstanding rewards there are,” Samuel said.
We’re not police
Samuel also emphasised that Crime Stoppers, while working closely with the police, was not part of the Police Service (TTPS).
“At CSTT we get tips and we pass it on to the police. However, due to the close relationship we have with the TTPS, there are some who assume we are police, and because of that, there are elements of distrust. And no matter how many times we say it over and over, they don’t believe us. So, I just want to say again—we are not the police; and no matter what your feelings are for that organisation, you can still reach out to us without fear, safely, and anonymously,” Samuel said.
Future-past
When asked about the future of CSTT, Samuel said he was hoping that the organisation would be able to take heed from its past and utilise technology to recreate the circumstances of cold cases, which would then be broadcast on television and placed on social media sites.
“Crime Stoppers found its origins in 1976 when persons recreated a cold case and placed it on TV. It jogged the memory of persons who saw it and within 48 hours, that case was closed. So we would like to emulate that. To that end, we are hoping to get funding, and we are calling on any interested business organisations and stakeholders to come forward so that we can utilise this tried and true methodology.
“Additionally, we would like to get into schools and treat with young persons from an early age. We would like to show them there is a life other than crime, and that it is okay for the benefit of the community as a whole to give information on criminal activities. There was a proposal for us to do such actions prior to the pandemic and now that the schools are reopening, we are hopeful that the Ministry of Education would treat with our requests as well,” Samuel said.
He said the organisation would also be placing heavy focus on finding and locating counterfeit items, including cash and goods such as cigarettes.
Crime Stoppers
can be reached either
by dialling 800-TIPS
or online via