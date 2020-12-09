Mother of two Krystal Primus-Espinoza, whose body was found in Balandra, died as a result of asphyxiation due to drowning.
The 36-year-old woman also suffered injuries consistent with a fall, according to the post-mortem conducted yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
This leads investigators to believe that she may have been thrown from the vehicle after it crashed from a cliff.
Primus-Espinoza was found in the water a short distance away from where her husband’s Toyota Hilux was found abandoned after apparently crashing over a cliff. She was last seen alive at home at St Ann’s Village, Mayaro, on December 2.
Relatives had said Krystal and her husband Alvon Espinoza were liming on the night of December 1 at the home of a family friend, where they slept.
They returned to their home on December 2 and Espinoza fell asleep.
He was eventually awakened by his three-year-old daughter, who told him “Mammy gone.” The family began searching for Krystal, who had left in her husband’s vehicle.
The crashed van was found two days later off a cliff in Balandra.
