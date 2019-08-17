Kudos for region’s culture

WHILE the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta) is a triumphant celebration of regional culture, it is also a stark reminder of the failed Caribbean union.
That was the sentiment expressed by Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley when he welcomed thousands of delegates from 14 Caricom member and three associate member states to T&T on Friday evening during the opening ceremony of Carifesta XIV at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. The 14th edition of the regional showcase is being staged, for the fourth time, at venues across T&T from August 16 to 25.