Kudos for T&T

Congratulations, appreciation and praise were heaped upon the Government and citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and her staff as Carifesta XIV came to an end with a colourful closing ceremony, produced by Davlin Thomas, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Sunday night.

“A resounding success...”, “An experience of a lifetime...” and “A Caribbean success story...” were just a few of the accolades delivered by speakers such as Caricom Assistant Secretary General, Human and Social Development, Dr Douglas Slater; Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Sports, Culture, National Festivals and The Arts Daryl Matthew; T&T’s Gadsby-Dolly and acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert as they reviewed and assessed the events of the past ten days in Trinidad and Tobago and, indeed, both the past experiences and future possibilities of the region’s premier Arts and Culture Festival.

In her address, Minister Gadsby-Dolly paid tribute to the power and potential of Caribbean culture.

“We can all agree that the potential for monetisation of our rich culture and heritage is unparalleled. Culture is, after all, our greatest asset... It is bountiful, transcends divisive barriers of gender, social status, ideology, race and politics...and will never be depleted.

