Labourer charged in extra-duty racket

AN Avocat man was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 when he appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday charged with conspiracy to defraud the Government.
Satesh Ramsamooj, 25, a labourer of Kuldip Trace, was charged with the offence following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on September 18.
He was the fifth person to be charged in an alleged police extra-duty racket, a statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said yesterday.
He appeared before San Fernando First Court Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarine on Monday and was granted bail and the matter postponed to October 4.
On June 24, 2021, officers of the Tableland Police Station stopped the accused while he was allegedly driving a marked police vehicle bearing false number plates while escorting two trailer trucks belonging to a company. Ramsamooj was the lone occupant of the marked police vehicle.
PC Videsh Oudit, 32, attached to the Guapo Police Station, had reportedly represented himself to the company the day before as being a member of the TTPS who was authorised to conduct transactions related to police extra-duties in the South Western Division, the TTPS said.
Investigations found that Ramsamooj was not a member of the TTPS and was allegedly assisting Oudit in relation to performing the extra duty.
Ramsamooj was arrested on September 19 and charged by acting Cpl Smith of the Professional Standards Bureau on September 20.
Oudit was previously charged with two charges of conspiracy to defraud the Government and ten charges of misbehaviour in public office arising out of a similar extra-duty racket.
Two other police officers- Insp Dean Antoine, 53, of Petit Bourg; PC Vishal Heeralal, 28, of South Oropouche; and civilian Shane Veesh Heeralal, 28, of Fyzabad, were also jointly charged with offences arising out of the racket.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said in the statement that while five people have so far been arrested, investigations into this extra duty racket are far from over.
He said, based on information and evidence adduced so far, other people, including police officers, can be arrested and charged.