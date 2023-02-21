Lacklustre Downtown

IT was hyped as the “Mother of All Carnivals”, but the Parade of the Bands-at least in downtown Port of Spain-was near to non-existent for most of yesterday.
Revelry on a Carnival Monday is always quieter than on Carnival Tuesday, but it was also expected there would have been heightened “vibes” in 2023.
But there were complaints by spectators and vendors who questioned the lack of activities yesterday.
For the past two years there was no Parade of the Bands because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
With restrictions now lifted and Carnival allowed to proceed, many people anticipated that revellers would have taken advantage of this year’s celebration to “make up for the past two years”.
The first band to cross the judging point at South Quay was The Lost Tribe at 11.45 a.m., followed by Paparazzi at 12.15 p.m.
It would not be until around 2 p.m. that the third band made its way to the judging point.
From there on, a number of small bands began to trickle in with a bit more pace.
But even with this, vendors continued to complain.
Poor sales on South Quay
When asked how sales were, Michael Mitchell, a vendor at South Quay, said he expected sales would have been much higher than they were.
“Things real slow. Hardly anybody buying anything. With all the hype about this being the Mother of All Carnivals, I thought it would have had more vibes. But it have no vibes. Bands hardly passing and people hardly buying,” he said.
Mitchell said he was still hopeful that “the pace would pick up” and that he would be able to recoup the money he spent on drinks along with some profit.
“I have faith, man. Things might get better later and (today). I hope so, yes,” he said.
Another vendor, who identified himself only as Chris, said he too had slow sales.
“You have to remember that things does be more slow on a Monday compared to Tuesdays, but I thought this year would have been a lot more mad seeing that we didn’t have Carnival for the last two years. I say plenty more people would come out and make up for the past two years,” he stated.
“All that millions they spend on Carnival and we can’t even make back we money. Previous years was plenty better than this. And they saying this will be the ‘Mother of All Carnivals’?” shouted another vendor.
One spectator said he was not willing to “waste more time” in Port of Spain to see a band cross the judging point every half-hour or so.
“I going back home just now. This not making sense, I will come back tomorrow. By then it might be better,” he said.
Hoping for epic finale
But some of the spectators who lined South Quay said they were pleased that, after two years, they were once again able to enjoy the Greatest Show on Earth.
“Yeah, it is a little slow, but say what? I’m just glad that we have Carnival again because this is we thing. People probably tired from Jouvert but I feel it will eventually pick up,” said Sharmilla Bhagwandeen.
While she said she had never played mas, Bhagwandeen said it was customary for her family to visit the capital city every year to view the revelry.