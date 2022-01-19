No one can lawfully embark on any type of protest action unless they notify the Commissioner of Police beforehand and in writing of their intention to do so, says attorney Larry Lalla.
This must include the date, time, location, number of attendees expected and other relevant information. Once this is done and there is no objection from the Police Commissioner, then that protest action is free to take place.
If, on the other hand there are objections, then the Commissioner must also explain those objections in writing as to why the protest is not allowed to occur, he said.
In a telephone interview yesterday evening, Lalla gave his interpretation of the law as it relates to public protests and marches.
This followed a march by protesters at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday, during which members of the Police Service resorted to discharging tear gas canisters on members of the group of about 300 who were there, with the intention of stopping “these mandates of (Covid-19) experimental injections, safe zones and segregations by bridging the gap between the people and the leaders”.
The march was organised by Umar Abdullah, leader of the First Wave Movement, who was on Monday charged with leading a march around the Queen’s Park Savannah without police permission.
Abdullah said he has since notified acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob of two more planned “peaceful demonstrations” that are set to take place over the course of the next two Sundays at the Savannah—“Push-Back 2, the Awakening” and “The Worldwide rally for freedom”.
While Jacob confirmed on Tuesday that he had received the notification as required under Section 109 of the Summary Offences Act, he said the law went much deeper than just a notification being submitted.
One simply cannot provide a notification to police and then proceed to have the demonstration take place, he said.
When the notification is issued, then the Commissioner must determine whether the event will be allowed or not, stated Jacob.
Reasonable grounds
Lalla concurred with this view yesterday, pointing out that the history of the law dates back to 1972 following the Black Power Revolution in 1970.
He said it was put in place to protect the rights of citizens to freedom of expression and protest. But that right is not absolute, he added.
Under the section of law, Lalla said once the notification is submitted within the required time frame, it is to be considered by the head of the Police Service.
“If there is any objection, then the Commissioner must also respond in writing as to why it is not allowed. The reason for putting it in writing is because if there are no reasonable grounds for stopping it, then judicial review or injunctive proceedings can be sought at the courts,” he said.
If a notification is issued and there is no response, Lalla said that protest is free to take place.
He pointed out that when it came to a march, this was different to a protest.
When it comes to a protest, those in attendance are at a particular and specific location. This is unlike a march where members of the group may be moving over some distance.
In the case of marches, Lalla said the Commissioner of Police may consider how such an event may impact on other members of the public such as disruption in the free flow of traffic.
“As opposed to protests, to have a march, there must be specific permission from the Commissioner. Especially in a situation like we are in now with the pandemic, the Commissioner of Police may consider if any of the public health regulations are being infringed. It is only when specific permission is given that a public march can take place,” he said.