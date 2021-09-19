Laloo Trace cut off

IN late August, heavy rains collapsed an access bridge at Laloo Trace in Cunupia, causing distress to residents, who say they have no other way to leave and return home.
Residents who contacted the Express on September 4 stated that harsh weather saw the demise of the old bridge that had long served the community of Laloo Trace.
The bridge’s collapse divided the community into the northern and southern ends, with those on the southern end being cut off from the nearby main road.
According to a resident who asked not to be named, without a bridge those on the southern end of the street are forced to navigate a lengthy, pothole-filled stretch in order to leave the area. And those without cars, she said, have no choice but to endure a 45-minute walk to get to the main road.
“We have an alternative route that is so long it is impossible for the people who have to walk. I don’t even know how to describe the potholes in the alternative route because they are just everywhere so it is even hard to drive. We are getting a lot of runaround from the authorities, so it is frustrating to people like me who have to walk. The bridge has a northern side and a southern side,” she said.
“The people who live on the southern side are suffering because those on the northern side have not been separated from the main road by the bridge, they can just go out into Chin Chin Road. It is us here on the other side who are blocked now and for those who need to go out into the main road to get a taxi, it is not possible to walk for 45 minutes through the other side to get somewhere,” she said.
The resident said that at least 50 residents were cut off by the bridge and though several attempts were made to have the issue addressed through the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, no resolve has been given.
“When it happened two weeks ago, I posted it up and we were visited by the area’s councillor, Ryan Rampersad, and the Ministry of Works. They looked at the bridge and they gave us no positive response. We were told the bridge can’t be built, they don’t have money and a whole lot of excuses. Since then we have not heard back from them so I decided to reach out to highlight it,” she said.
The Express contacted Longdenville/Talparo councillor Rampersad, who said that the bridge at Laloo Trace had been progressively deteriorating.
However, he said, it is not the responsibility of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, but it falls under the Ministry of Agriculture.
“That is a complete agriculture community that is not regulated,” said the councillor.
Rampersad added that this would have led to a lack of infrastructure such as proper drains and roads.
He said the bridge was very old and had been “taking a beating for a while”.
However, Rampersad said that he has been working with the people of the area and, in the past, was ready to lobby with them for a Bailey bridge but it was realised that this would not have been possible,
“When our engineering team looked at the concrete work that goes down into the river, that was compromised. That was completely broken off, so the Bailey bridge could not work, an entire construction had to be done.”
He said Couva East Member of Parliament Dr Rishad Seecheran was also trying to assist.
Rampersad said that the Ministry of Agriculture conducted an assessment.
“They came in about a couple months ago and they did an assessment on the bridge before it completely broke down and it was identified that the structural integrity of the bridge was being compromised by the constant flow of water, because that bridge crosses the Cunupia River, which is an active river. Even on the driest day of the year that river has water because it serves a big community,” Rampersad said.
“They (officials from the ministry’s Land and Waters Division) would have done estimates for a new bridge and the last that we heard was that it was awaiting approval from the permanent secretary (PS)… Just before the bridge finally broke down, it had reached the PS for final approval, that is what we were told,” he added.
Rampersad also said that it is hoped that the alternative route the residents have to use will be partially repaired.
“I let them know that hopefully this week, as long as there are no more emergencies anywhere (following recent damage from gusty winds and flooding), we will come and do some patch work for them.”
Leak for weeks finally repaired
For the past few weeks, residents of St Julien say they watched as a flowing Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) leak drenched its roadways and affected water pressure to a nearby school.
After the Express brought residents’ concerns to WASA last week, the leak has been repaired.
A burst pipeline situated directly in front of St Julien Presbyterian School had, according to those nearby, been a cause of concern as water was wasting for weeks. However, their pleas to the Authority, they said, went unaddressed.
In an interview with the Express last week, one resident (who asked not to be named) said that the constant flowing inhibited the functioning of the school.
“For the past three weeks that water line burst, and we reported it to WASA. They came and they just checked it and said they would come back and do repairs but today they never came back. That is a school, even though there is no face-to-face school, it is a compound that has access to things like the Internet and amenities for the teachers that have to come. The cleaners and so on, when they cannot get pressure to wash the school, with the sanitation and so on, that is a problem there,” he said.
Another lamented that the leak may soon worsen with land caving in on the opposite end of the roadway.
“The water is running by the bucket for weeks, the entire road is just soaked and there is a caving on the other side of the road where the water is running to. The caving was there before the leak, but that leak will surely wear the caving if left unattended. When the land caves, they will act surprised and not take responsibility,” he said.
Residents said that the leak was visited by WASA soon after it started. Though they were promised repairs, the flowing water has yet to stop.
“The issue needs to be addressed as soon as possible. It is not something to wait for the worst outcome. So, the villagers are pleading for assistance from WASA in repairing this leak,” they said.
The Express contacted the Authority for a response last week Monday. WASA told the Express that a team would be visiting the area to conduct repairs on Wednesday.
By Wednesday afternoon, residents confirmed that the leak had been repaired.
“Thanks to the Express because no one was doing anything,” said a resident.