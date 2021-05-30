Land grab at Basil Trace

OVER the past year, the village of Basil Trace in Mayaro has become the centre of a brewing land dispute, fuelled by what residents say is a sudden influx of illegal farming in the area and a lack of action from the authorities.
And it is all happening in the middle of a killer pandemic, when people are being asked to stay at home.
But on May 23, one Basil Trace farmer posted a 30-second video to social media.
In it, at least 30 vehicles were seen parked along the roadsides of this quiet village in Bristol. It had been one week since the announcement of a state of emergency, intended to limit movement and slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
“These are the people illegally clearing and destroying State lands…We are being told to stay at home unless it is essential, yet still these people are leaving Diego Martin, Laventille, Arima, etc, to come all the way to Mayaro to illegally destroy State lands,” wrote the farmer.
The video was the second of two lengthy social media posts addressing the concerns of some residents. It was shared over 200 times among Rio Claro to Mayaro residents who asked the questions, “How could this happen?” “What are the authorities doing?” “What can be done to stop it?”
And as these posts drew traction, allegations of illegal boundary marking and clearing of State land within the village triggered responses from the likes of Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat and Mayaro Member of Parliament, Rushton Paray.
“It is up to the authorities now to take action,” wrote Paray on the farmer’s post.
“This matter was referred by me to the Commissioner of State Lands on several occasions. I will provide an update on this post tomorrow,” wrote Rambharat.
Villagers distressed
But to Basil Trace villagers, who say the issue has fallen on deaf ears for months, these responses carry no weight.
Some, who spoke to the Express under the promise of anonymity last week, say the largely dormant community is now being sectioned and distributed by hundreds of visiting farmers who began marking and clearing its forests for cultivation.
Within the last three months, they said, the number of people coming in from as far as the North Coast to claim land has escalated at an alarming rate.
“They have been clearing consistently and it is as if the State is doing nothing. The numbers have been growing rapidly since the state of emergency. The Sunday before last there were 30 vehicles there. Every day during the week it had seven to ten vehicles there. These people come on a daily basis and no one comes to do anything. These people are coming in by the hundreds. This is very disturbing to me,”
“They are coming by vehicle load and going into the forests and they have a mentality that no one can do anything for them. How can people leave North and come to a place like Basil Trace and just start cutting the trees,” said one resident.
Residents say the issue had existed for at least two years prior but first became noticeable in 2020 following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A group identified as the “Basil Trace Cocoa Farmers Movement,” they said, claimed to have been granted permission to cultivate in the area. When asked by villagers, many of the visiting farmers say they commuted from several northern districts with plans to revive the cocoa industry in the area.
Those interviewed told the Express that the issue has left many confused as to why they were excluded from these efforts and concern over what this would mean to the close-knit community.
“They say they have formed a cocoa group and they are going to plant cocoa. Within our area here there are legitimate cocoa estates that were abandoned. Whoever tries to revive the cocoa industry wouldn’t it be more logical to go to the existing estates or to employ farmers who have knowledge of the trade?”
“Our issue is not the people; it is a lack of transparency. If what is going on here is legal then why was it not offered to the people who live here?” said one resident.
BTCFM: “Slander”
However, to chairman of the Basil Trace Cocoa Farmers Movement, Sheldon Osborn, the accusations of some against the movement are baseless and slanderous.
Responding to the Express’ questions via e-mail last week, Osbourne said that the allegations of some residents have led to violence against farmers in the group.
He said that the group would pursue legal action where necessary.
“It became clear to us that the intention of the author was to slander the BTCFM, and bring the organisation into disrepute through false accusations, and even veiled race-baiting! The slanderous posts have led to vandalism perpetrated by some errant residents, and even an attempted firearm assault on one of our members, (a resident pointed a gun at one of our farmers!) which was reported to the Mayaro police. The BTCFM now has no choice but to explore legal options to correct some of the damage caused by these slanderous posts.”
Osborn stated that the group in question had approached the Ministry of Agriculture in 2014 proposing to establish a cocoa project.
He said the group was told that no land was available, however they were offered information off the record that State land can be cultivated. He said the group was told that the land could be regularised if it was not located in a forest reserve, wildlife sanctuary or environmentally sensitive area.
He said this land was located on the northern end of Basil Trace and farmers there began cultivating. Thus far, he said, over 2,500 cocoa trees as well as other crops were grown. Support from the ministry, he said, was given to the group until 2018.
“Staff at the Ministry of Agriculture office in Rio Claro initially offered technical assistance and training to the BTCFM and arranged farmer training courses to BTCFM members. The members learned how to properly establish cocoa fields, and to date have planted over 2,500 cocoa trees, over 3,000 banana trees intercropped with the cocoa, and a wide assortment of fruit trees. This support dried up when a certain employee was transferred into the Rio Claro office in 2018,” he said.
Osborn added that farmers using State land is a common occurrence. Within his group, he said,there are 90 active farmers in Basil Trae, of which 72 are residents of the Mayaro/Rio Claro area. No BTCFM farmers, he said, have built residences in the area being cultivated.
He said that no deforestation is occurring as a result of this group but noted that slash and burn land clearing has been observed in nearby areas from persons outside of the group.
“Members of the BTCFM have been planting cocoa fields. There is no need to deforest land to plant cocoa trees (young cocoa saplings require shade). Therefore, the BTCFM is not deforesting the land in Basil Trace. Nearby lands cleared through slash-and-burn cultivation methods were not cleared by BTCFM members. Cocoa farming is a form of agro-forestry. BTCFM farmers are practising the most environment-friendly form of agriculture, using no-till cultivation methods, and understorey replacement, with little or no impact on the animal habitat,” said Osborn.
He said that the movement, though not fully registered, is a community group founded in 2014 by farmers occupying State lands.
“We are registered with the Ministry of Community Development office in Rio Claro. (This process is not fully completed, as we are still working on meeting all of the requirements to be fully registered as a community group.)”
Ministry’s responses
In March, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat responded to residents who said that the incoming farmers informed them that they had been granted permission to cultivate by the office of the Ministry of Agriculture.
Rambharat responded, “A lot of people say that. They will all get their chance to say it again.”
“You are making assumptions regarding my authority. I do not have that luxury. The report given to me before by the permanent secretary of the ministry suggests that the land is not under the ministry but another entity. The PS took the position that the matter was to be handled outside the ministry. My request now is to find out what has been done since that advice was given to me,” he said.
The Express contacted Rambharat to enquire which entity the lands fell under. Rambharat responded that he has been awaiting a report from the Commissioner of State Lands for three years on this issue.
“For several months I have been waiting on a report from the permanent secretary of the ministry. That is after waiting for more than three years for responses from various Commissioners of State Lands on the matter. When I was appointed in 2015 the issue was already around,” he said.
He referred the Express to the ministry’s permanent secretary, Susan Shurland.
Shurland later told the Express that the issue has been brought to the attention of the ministry over the past year. She confirmed that both private and State land has been affected.
Legal matters, she said, were currently being addressed by the ministry. A visit to the area last week by the TTPS, she said, saw the delivery of quit notices to some.
“This serious matter has been receiving our attention over the past year or so. Yesterday (Monday) Forestry officers and the TTPS conducted another site visit, with drones I am informed. Both State land and private lands are being affected by the land grabbers. We have served quit notices to the perpetrators—specifically the president of the Basil Trace Farmers’ Association. There are legal matters of concern being addressed right now. I am liaising with the Commissioner of State Lands to provide further information to Hon Minister, with respect to more action that we are taking,” she said. She added that as the matter is legal in nature, the ministry would be in a better position to disclose information at a later date.
The Express also attempted to contact the Commissioner of State Lands for a response. No response was received.