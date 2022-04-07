At least three people sought treatment at the Port of Spain General Hospital yesterday for complications associated with the air quality experienced in the capital city.
The cause may have been the fire which began around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the southern tip of the Beetham landfill.
Appliances from the Wrightson Road headquarters and the San Juan Fire Station spent the night containing the blaze.
However, it led to heavy smoke along the highway and in Port of Spain.
The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) advised yesterday morning that the air quality levels recorded at its Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station located at Beetham, Port of Spain, were classed as hazardous.
“This is due primarily to the smoke and particulate matter associated with the fire at the Beetham landfill. The EMA advises that all persons in the vicinity exercise extreme caution, particularly the elderly, children and those with respiratory ailments,” the EMA warned.
According to a news release from the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMCOL), air quality tests conducted during the day by the company’s environmental officers in Downtown Port of Spain showed that the surrounding areas had seen a reduction of the smoke by 25 per cent.
At the time this was expected to continue to decrease, as the day proceeded.
However, around 1 p.m. yesterday, the fire at the landfill reignited.
One of the wastewater treatment ponds at the Beetham landfill site became engulfed by the fire. This once again led to thick plumes of smoke being emitted from the area, onto the highway, and into the capital city.
Health hazard
SWMCOL’s Emergency Response Team, led by CEO Kevin Thompson, responded to manage the situation.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Thompson explained that SWMCOL was working with WASA and the fire services to contain the blaze.
“I myself left here (the landfill) about 2 a.m. (on Thursday) when the fire was contained. And then at about 12.30 p.m. (on Thursday) we observed smoke coming from the pond area, and we realised another fire was igniting and we immediately took steps to contain it,” Thompson said.
The afternoon’s fire led to “white smoke” and not the “black smoke” which had engulfed the surrounding areas during the night. However, he said the situation was still hazardous.
“As to what caused the initial fire, we can’t say as yet. The reports are not completed. What I can say anecdotally, is the security has advised that there were salvagers in the area and they may have inadvertently started the fire.
“As you can see, a very simple act can turn out to have very, very devastating consequences in our space,” Thompson said.
He noted that while the second blaze had been contained, he did not expect the situation to be wrapped up soon, as “these types of fires tend to have a very complex nature in order to address”.
As a result, he said the landfill will be monitored carefully over the next few days.
According to the CEO, over the past year SWMCOL has been attempting to address what he described as a “very complex situation with the salvagers” at the Beetham landfill.
“We will continue to try to resolve and restrain their efforts in the landfill,” Thompson said.
As of 1 p.m. yesterday, when this fire at the landfill reignited, the monitoring station at Beetham recorded a reading of 342 points.
This was an uptick from an earlier reading taken at 8 a.m., which was 329 points.
According to the EMA, a reading of 342 points means that “everyone should avoid all physical activity outdoors; people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people with respiratory ailments and allergies should remain indoors and keep activity levels low”.