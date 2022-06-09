A manhunt is on for two men who murdered 39-year-old landscaper Casney Carrera early yesterday morning in Tobago.
Carrera was shot in the stomach by the gunmen who stormed his apartment, at Church Lane, Mt Grace, around 3 a.m.
He died later at the Scarborough General Hospital.
The murder was witnessed by two of three children at the apartment.
A gun was placed to the head of Kerise Alleyne, the wife of the deceased, as she clutched her two children in her arms, one of whom was scheduled to sit a CXC exam today.
A witness told the Express the gunmen forced entry into several apartments on the compound.
“They attacked this first apartment, they attacked #4 apartment, they attacked #3 apartment... #3 apartment is where they shot the guy,” the witness said.
Carrera struggled with one gunman in the bedroom, then in the kitchen, where he was shot, while another child hid during the incident.