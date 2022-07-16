LANDSLIDE DESTROYS HOUSE

Aquimer Charles

CLOSE CALL: Aquimer Charles shows where a piece of wall came crashing through her bedroom yesterday around 9 a.m. after the retaining wall from the house above hers collapsed following heavy rainfall and damage due to Thursday’s earthquake.

—Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

A family of seven is now homeless after a landslide brought a retaining wall crashing down onto their Mohammed Trace, St Augustine, home yesterday.

The family is now pleading for assistance and somewhere to stay.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, mother of five Aquimer Charles said she was in her bedroom yesterday morning, combing her daughter’s hair, when she heard a loud cracking noise.

She said she did not know where the sound was coming from, but she ran to pick up her sleeping two-year-old son and, moments later, the home caved in, crushed by tumbling dirt and concrete.

“As I picked him up, I heard this crashing and the neighbour’s retaining wall came down onto my house. It brought my kitchen into my bedroom, into my living room. It mash up all my bed, my chair set. Everything in my house is mash up,” she said.

Fortunately, apart from minor scratches, there were no injuries, she said.

Charles said she shared the home with her husband and five children aged 16, 14, nine, six and two. “My family is now homeless. We need everything. Every single thing right now, from beds to kitchen utensils to groceries. Everything, everything, everything was destroyed,” she said.

Charles said she was visited by representatives of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation and was given assistance in the form of bottled water and groceries.

“They told me they would try their best to see if they can get me an apartment to rent until better could be done,” she said.

Yesterday evening, she was still trying to salvage what she could from the home, as the collapsed roof has left her remaining belongings exposed to the elements.

Expedited help

When contacted, chairman of the Tunapuna Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson said corporation representatives along with representatives of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and an engineer visited the Charles family, and short-term measures are being explored to stop the land slipping which is ongoing.

“We are working on that to put up tarpaulins and we have to get support from other agencies because our rough estimate to do the retaining wall is much more than we can afford at this present time, so we are seeking support from other agencies,” he said.

He said the corporation is also working to assist with food support and other grants the family may need at this time.

“We have already gotten expedited approval for the rental assistance grant from the Ministry of Social Development. We are also working on the food support card.

“There were no injuries, but there was a lot of loss of property. They have lost some household appliances and we are also asking for those agencies that do those types of grants to give them some support in the coming days,” he added.

He said the incident highlighted the need for homeowner’s insurance.

“Try to get some form of homeowner’s insurance because it is a very small amount annually and it could save you a lot in incidents like these ,” he said.

Robinson urged the public to exercise caution during the weekend, as adverse weather conditions are expected to continue.

Anyone wanting to assist the Charles family can contact Aquimer Charles at 374-3995.

