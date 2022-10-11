Landslip headache

Three points along Garth Road, Williamsville, were blocked yesterday morning during protest action over the condition of the roadway.
Debris was burnt and areas blocked from as early as 3 a.m. The major complaint of taxi drivers and residents was over two landslips along the route to Princes Town.
President of Williamsville to Princes Taxi Drivers Association Wendell Baboolal told the Express that the road was 95 per cent impassable and vehicles traverse across the landslide at a 45 to 60-degree angle.
Baboolal added that even trucks have not been able to pass through this area, citing an instance where the bricks being transported by truck fell from its tray.
“The real issue we’re having is by the landslip areas. There was one time they used to come and backfill the area with some of the crush material and it used to be passable but we accepted that because at least we could have still passed,” he said.
He also said the condition of the road was not man-made but came from Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) leaks. He said while the leaks were fixed, the road was left in disrepair.
“It’s not natural landslips … The last set that WASA dug up, right now we driving vehicles at almost a 45-degree angle to maybe even a 60-degree angle because to pass is horrible. Where the road has dropped one side of the road is about four feet higher than the other side,” Baboolal said.
He said while work was done twice by the Ministry of Works and Transport over the years with the last being about a year ago, remedial work was not being done.
This is an emergency
Baboolal also lamented wear and tear on vehicles. He added that, due to the condition of the road, it takes half an hour to drive across five miles. Baboolal explained that while taxi drivers also have to face the increase in fuel and grocery items, the taxi fare has not been raised from $10.
“We adjusted the fares in 2021. Passengers’ salaries not going up they can’t afford to pay any more increases in the price of travelling. For the last increase we had a meeting and we came to the decision that were not going to increase taxi fares but is very difficult for us too,” he said.
Making reference to Government’s recently announced Secondary Road and Rehabilitation Company, Baboolal said he hoped that Garth Road will be included. “We are hoping that we benefit from this money that they have provided for restoration work, in our case it might be considered emergency work,” he said.
Resident Vidal Sonnylal also spoke of the increase in fuel and the high cost of vehicle parts. “Everything went up everything sky high, gas went up, parts gone up. They pressuring everybody for inspection, we getting charged if we don’t have inspection … Heavy vehicle can’t even pass on this road, we totally fed up,” he said.
Dorran Baldeo, who has lived in the area for the past 50 years, said the road is at its worst. “The cars could barely pass if they have four passengers because it almost dragging on the road, it’s so bad … All we want is just the rod fixed, that’s all … We not really asking for nothing more, it’s just a proper fixing of the road.”
Police officers were on hand at the protest.
Ministry addressing three critical landslips
In a media release yesterday, the Works Ministry said through the Highways Division over the past three years, it has constantly conducted repairs to the roadway and has undertaken four significant projects costing almost $2 million, which included sectional road rehabilitation at two points, piling and shoring works to a bridge and reconstruction of a cylinder crossing and associated drainage works.
It added, “It must be noted that the area in question is particularly challenging given its soil composition, which makes it prone to landslips and slope failures. Notwithstanding these ongoing challenges, the Highways Division has been undertaking interim works inclusive of interim sealing and asphalt patching to ensure connectivity and access to affected communities. In an effort to provide a permanent solution, the ministry is working towards addressing the three critical landslips identified along the roadway. Once completed, the Highways Division will then undertake a comprehensive road rehabilitation programme which will include strengthening and resurfacing the full length of the roadway.”