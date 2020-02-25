Large turnout for Carnival amid virus scare

ALTHOUGH there were fears that Covid-19 (coronavirus) would rapidly spread across Trinidad and Tobago following Carnival celebrations, this did not stop thousands of revellers and festival watchers from attending this year’s Parade of the Bands at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Many wore bandannas over their faces and some—including members of the protective services—wore face masks.
But it was business as usual on Carnival Tuesday for the rest at the Big Yard where more than 40 large, small, medium and mini-bands crossed before judges and patrons.
Action started just after 9 a.m. when Tribal Connection Cultural Promotion’s Pow Wow Festival presented their mas for 2020.
The stands were sparsely populated before noon, but as the day progressed, the steady trickle slowly filled seats in the Grand Stand.
There was never a lapse in the parade as the steady flow of masqueraders sought to maximise every second of stage time, waving, wining and chipping.
Large bands took as long as 25 minutes to cross the stage, with heavyweights such as Ronnie and Caro, K2K and The Lost Tribe enjoying the morning sunshine.
The anthem for all was the same.
If nationwide tallies reflect what took place at the Queen’s Park Savannah yesterday, then newly crowned Power Soca Monarch Neil “Iwer” George and Kees Dieffenthaller will win the 2020 Road March title with their infectious hit, “Stage Gone Bad”.
If the tune takes the win, it would be redemption for Kees, who expressed disappointment when his 2019 offering “Savannah Grass” was beaten by the Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous smash, “Famalay”.
There was also a strong showing by the police to and from the Savannah.
Like paint after Jouvert, the officers were on the road from early morning, armed with guns and clipboards, ready to deal with any offending situations.
A convoy of trucks snaked along Charlotte Street into the Savannah, awaiting their signal from National Carnival Commission (NCC) officials.
As The Lost Tribe made its way through the venue, National Security Minister Stuart Young passed through the sea of masqueraders.
The minister was at times obscured from view by the heavily armed security detail as drones hovered above him.
More fabric, fewer beads
Even though there was a marked reduction in the number of traditional presentations which passed the judging point yesterday, there was an increase in the number of sections which made extensive use of fabric rather than the customary bikinis and beads.
This was most evident in Mas Pieta, designed by mas icon Peter Minshall, which crossed the stage after 5 p.m.
Waves of black and white fabric filled the skies before the parade of moko jumbies and revellers chipped, twirled and danced before the audience.
As the sun set on another Carnival, images of soca superstar Machel Montano dressed in a sailor’s outfit and moving to “Stage Gone Bad” were broadcast on Facebook, perhaps signalling an acceptance of the inevitable result.